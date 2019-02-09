Halsey took center stage over the weekend to pull double duty as the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live, giving fans the first real chance to see the singer's comedy skills.

The 24-year-old star, who is best known for her massive hit pop songs, proved to be charismatic and funny, even when she wasn't always given a whole lot to do.

Halsey introduced herself to those whole might not know her in a heartfelt and charming monologue where she even managed to show her skill at vocal impressions when she busted out her New Jersey accent.

Impressively, Halsey and the SNL writers managed to avoid the temptation to fall back on a musical monologue, which seemed to subtly express her commitment to venturing out of her comfort zone.

While she rocked her fiery red 'do in the opening monologue, Halsey's ability to really blend in to any character through the use of a variety of different wigs was legitimately impressive, and allowed her to serve the sketches in a way many actors aren't able to do.

In the politically charged episode, Halsey was called upon to rock some business suits and professional styles a few times, including the pre-taped "Them Trumps" sketch -- a faux TV show from the creators of Empire that asks the question, "What if Donald Trump were black? -- as well as a sketch on politicians being confused as to why donning black face in the past might come back to haunt them.

However, she also showed quite a bit of skin in other sketches, including a music video about how Valentine's Day is for lovers, in which she rocks black pigtails and a purple bikini, and her first musical performance of "Without Me."

Here's a look at some of Halsey's best moments and sketches from her SNL hosting debut.

For more on this season of Saturday Night Live, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Halsey Sparks G-Eazy Cheating Rumors With 'Saturday Night Live' Performance of 'Without Me'

'SNL': James McAvoy Pokes Fun at 'The Bachelor's Colton Underwood With 'Virgin Hunk'

Alec Baldwin, Matt Damon, Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro Team Up for 'SNL' Christmas Cold Open

Related Gallery