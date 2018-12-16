Saturday Night Live got in the Christmas spirit over the weekend, and kicking things off with a Cold Open parody of It's a Wonderful Life called "It's a Wonderful Trump," that asked the question, "What would the world look like if Donald Trump wasn't elected president?"

Alec Baldwin reprised his role as the embattled president -- who is currently in the middle of a slew of legal troubles and controversies -- who gets a visit from an angel (played by Kenan Thompson) while at a White House Christmas party, who gives him a glimpse of how his life would be if he'd never become the most powerful man in America.

Needless to say, things turned out to be a lot better for everyone -- including Trump himself!

From son Eric Trump (Alex Moffat) getting the chance to go do adult education classes without having to run the Trump Organization to Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon) looking happier than every because she's "no longer eaten from within by lies," everyone's life is so much more fruitful.

Ben Stiller returned as a much happier, not-imprisoned Michael Cohen who had nothing but love for his best friend.

"We're a team! Like O.J. and Kato! Or Lyle and Erik Menendez!" Stiller's Cohen exclaimed. "And I'll see you tomorrow at the opening of Trump Tower Moscow!"

Matt Damon -- who was also the night's host -- once again portrayed judge Brett Kavanaugh who, in this timeline, never became a Supreme Court Justice.

"Me on the Supreme Court? With my temperament? Are you insane?" Damon's Kavanaugh asked, boisterously, while holding one of his beloved calendars. "But, on the plus side, when I tell people, 'I like beer,' they find it charming and not like I'm threatening violence."

The final guest Trump runs into is Robert De Niro's Robert Mueller, who brings Trump a photo of his grandson (instead of a subpoena, as Trump feared).

"I've been spending so much more time with him since I don't have investigate some idiot for treason," De Niro's Mueller said, knowingly.

"Wait, it sounds like you know I used to be President," Trump said, cautiously.

"Oh, I know everything," Mueller replied. "Everything!"

Despite all the joy and positivity, it seems that none of it got through to Trump.

"Wow, this night has put everything into perspective. I've had an epiphany," Trump said. "The world does need me to be president after all."

"Yeah, that was not the lesson at all," Thompson's angelic character deadpanned before Trump undid his wish and brought the world back to reality.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

