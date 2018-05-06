Stormy Daniels Makes Surprise 'Saturday Night Live' Cameo in Star-Studded Cold Open Mocking Donald Trump

Saturday Night Live came back from hiatus over the weekend with one of the biggest Cold Opens in recent memory.

Reaching out to a slew of former guest stars who have appeared over the last two seasons, the show brought back Alec Baldwin to reprise his impression of President Donald Trump and Ben Stiller to play Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen.

They even tapped Scarlett Johansson to play Ivanka Trump and Jimmy Fallon as her husband, Jared Kushner, while turning to comedian and former SNL castmember Martin Short to lend his eccentric comedic talents to play Dr. Harold Bornstein, Trump's former doctor.

However, when it came to inevitably casting someone to play adult film actress Stormy Daniels, they turned to Daniels herself, who made her SNL debut with a splashy cameo.

The star-studded sketch surrounded Stiller's Cohen, nervously calling Trump in an attempt to make sure they can get their stories straight.

As the embattled attorney frantically juggles phone calls coming from the various players in the on-going, almost cinematic Trump drama (including the FBI, who are secretly recording all the calls), we get to see some key SNL castmembers make surprise appearances, including Beck Bennett as a creepy Mike Pence, Aidy Bryant as Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Leslie Jones as a very angry Omarosa and Cecily Strong as Trump's unhappy wife, Melania.

Viewers even got treated to a brand new impression from the always amazing Kate McKinnon, doing her best take on Rudy Giuliani, thanks to some freakish prosthetics and impeccable delivery. In the sketch, Giuliani talks to Cohen (while simultaneously appearing on Fox News) and tells Cohen that he plans to appear on 25 different talks shows to accidentally share incriminating information.

"I’m trying to make it like an advent calendar,” Giuliani explained. "I'll reveal one new crime on each show."

After the parade of star power continued to dazzle, Trump finally asked Cohen to settle things once and for all with Daniels, and his former lawyer made the call. Viewers who spent most of the Cold Open guessing who would be making an appearance tried in vain to predict who would play her (since nearly everyone on the cast had already show their face) -- which is why Daniels playing herself came as a brilliant twist and a legitimate surprise.

Daniels and Baldwin's Trump have a somewhat vulgar exchange before the President tells her to drop the "act."

"I work in adult films, we're not really known for our acting," Daniels fires back.

When Trump asks what it's going to take for her to drop this whole thing, Daniels said, "a resignation," to the cacophonous cheer of the studio audience.

"Yeah right," Trump replied. "Being President is like doing porn -- once you do it, it’s hard to do anything else."

Daniels closed the sketch out with a line that will likely have legs over the coming weeks, telling Trump, "I know you don’t believe in climate change, but a storm is a-coming baby!"

Saturday Night Live returns with host Amy Schumer next Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET, 11:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

