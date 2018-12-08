Saturday Night Live went inside Trump Tower for an inside look at Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump's bedtime ritual, and introduced the boogeyman that is haunting their nightmares: Robert Mueller.

Robert De Niro once again reprised his role as the special investigator for this weekend's Cold Open, where surprised Eric (played brilliantly by Alex Moffat) as he was about to drift off to sleep.

While Trump's son was understandably nervous about the visit, De Niro's Mueller treated him like a kid and it calmed Eric's nerves.

"It was clear pretty early on that you didn't know anything," Mueller told Eric reassuringly, as the child-like adult smiled broadly.

"Eric, I just came here to let you know, no matter what happens, America is going to be just fine," Mueller said. "It's a place full of good people."

"Like my dad?" Eric suggested.

"Let's put a pin in that," Mueller responded, respectfully.

However, he also had some reassuring words for the American public, slyly joking that the Russian probe wasn't the worst thing that ever happened to Donald Trump, but rather getting elected president was his worst move.

This is De Niro's latest turn as Mueller this season, as SNL continues to stay political with their cold opens.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

