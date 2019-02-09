Halsey had fans speculating like crazy after her epic performance of "Without Me" on Saturday Night Live.

The singer, who served double duty as both the night's host and musical guest, hit the stage for her first performance of the night rocking a long, bright red 'do and black lace lingerie.

White scrawled writing adorned the black walls behind her, and the words "Sorry Ashley I Cheated" towered over the stage as the best-selling singer, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, belted out her emotional ballad.

Immediately, the bold and brazen set design got viewers freaking out over how Halsey seemed to be spilling tea and calling out her ex-boyfriend, G-Eazy, with whom she split from back in October.

Halsey put G easy on blast & she was Awesome on #SNL tonight👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/NLiynjtzYA — JJ (@JJDUX) February 10, 2019

And then I got you off your knees, put you right back on your feet, just so you can take advantage of me. #SNL@halseypic.twitter.com/AuYqaaDIWF — Halsey Updates (@HalseyUpdates) February 10, 2019

was I suppressing tears during this whole performance? why yes yes I was. The background said “sorry Ashley I cheated... in Minneapolis, New Orleans, at home in Los Angeles..” (and more stuff like that) halsey sang so beautifully. pic.twitter.com/EYLp0xv3QV — 𝖘𝖔𝖒𝖊𝐲𝖆 🥀 (@SomeyaMusic) February 10, 2019

Halsey spilled the tea tonight on SNL pic.twitter.com/KXXVT9yyK5 — Rachel Thiesse (@Rachel_Thiesse) February 10, 2019

While neither Halsey or G-Eazy ever confirmed the reason for their break-up, it was long rumored that cheating had played a role, and the song "Without Me," released shortly after they called it quits, was believed to be written about the tumultuous end to their relationship.

Late last month, Halsey sat down for an interview with Glamour where she explained why she's been mostly silent about the nature of their high-profile break-up.

"The biggest lesson I learned was to make art, not headlines,” Halsey said. “Because it can become quite easy, in the social media generation, to go from being a musician to becoming a personality."

Looks like she might have gotten a little more comfortable calling her ex out in a bigger way, and honestly it made for an incredible SNL moment.

RELATED CONTENT:

Halsey Explains Why She Didn't Publicly Confirm Her Split From G-Eazy

Halsey Puts Victoria's Secret on Blast After Her Fashion Show Performance

John Mayer and Halsey Reveal Why They Would Never Date

John Mayer Offers to Break Halsey’s Heart in Another Flirty Comment