Justin Bieber is defending his wife.

After a fan wrote a disparaging remark about Hailey Bieber on Instagram -- and claimed that Justin "only married her to get back at SG," referring to Justin's years-long, on-again, off-again, ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez -- Justin responded with a lengthy comment in support of his wife.

"Ur immature the fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and I is absolutely absurd why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back [at] my ex," Justin wrote. "Anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn't talk or think this way u should be ashamed of yourself really."

The 25-year-old singer continued the comment by writing that he "absolutely loved and love Selena and she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals [sic] In love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period."

"The fact that you want to spend your day dedicating yourself to hate says a lot about you, and if this was some sick ploy to get my attention U... are wrong on so many levels," he continued. "I've seen multiple people say things like this and will never respond again to a message like this because I don't like to even give it my energy."

Justin added that his reply was in response to "all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like 'he always goes back to Selena' or 'Selena is better for him' YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHAts [sic] good for me!!"

"Hailey is my Bride period if you don't like that or support me your [sic] not a fan nor a good person, if you were raised right your parents would have said if you don't have something nice to say don't say anything," Justin finished.

Justin's staunch defense comes just days after Hailey, 22, opened up to Cosmopolitan about why she doesn't read social media comments anymore.

"People can just be mean, and I feel like if you don't want it to get to you, then don't read it and allow it to affect your soul. You still care to a certain extent. You really have to train your brain to be like, 'OK, why do I even care?'" she said. "I don't know these people, they don't know me, they're not a part of my life or relationship."

During the interview, Hailey also discussed how some of her husband's fans are "frustrating."

"The problem is kids become possessive over people and feel like if they think they're hurt, they feel hurt for them and they're hurt too, or whatever it is," she said. "They just think they know these people who are famous because their life is so exposed. And that's what gets me, I think, the most frustrated," she said.

"I'm like, 'You actually don't know me. You don't know him. You don't know these people for real," Hailey continued. "What's really weird to me is they create scenarios in their head of what they think is happening, or what they think should happen, and I'm just like, 'This is just so dumb. It's so dumb.'"

In addition to social media comments, the couple has also been dealing with Justin's recent reveal that he's struggling with depression.

"Justin is taking everything day by day. He's very focused on being happy and healthy and that always comes with recognizing when he needs help or not," a source recently told ET. "Justin and Hailey have been enjoying traveling and relaxing and not doing too many things that are stressful for Justin. He’s in a good place right now and that's most important."

