Justin Bieber is opening up about why he took a break from music.

In an emotional message posted to his Instagram on Monday, the pop star announced that he plans to come back "with a vengeance" when he releases his next album. But right now, his main priority is his health and family.

"So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s," he explained. "I realized, and as you guys probably saw, I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don’t deserve that. You pay money to come and have a lively, energetic, fun, light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour."

"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error, as most of us do. I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have, as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be," he added. "Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick-a** album ASAP."

Justin continued on, writing, "My swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable. [God's] love is supernatural. His grace is that reliable.... the top is where [I] reside, period, whether I make music or not, the king said so. But I will come with a vengeance believe that."

Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, was one of the first to comment, showing her support with a sweet message. "That's right," she wrote. "Love you so much it hurts!!!"

"Incredibly proud of you," added Justin's close pal, Alfredo Flores. "This next chapter will be your best. Love u."

A source told ET last week that Justin, 25, and Hailey, 22, have purchased a new home in Beverly Hills, California. With the help of Hailey, Justin is continuing to focus on his health and happiness after revealing earlier this month that he's "been struggling a lot" with depression.

"Justin is taking everything day by day," the source said. "He's very focused on being happy and healthy and that always comes with recognizing when he needs help or not. Justin and Hailey have been enjoying traveling and relaxing and not doing too many things that are stressful for Justin. He’s in a good place right now and that's most important."

"Justin and Hailey really took their time to settle down roots in L.A. because they wanted the perfect home," the source added. "The couple wanted something that was safe, centrally located and had room for their possible expanding family. Both Justin and Hailey wanted something newer and modern and their Beverly Hills home is exactly what they wanted. The couple is looking forward to finally having a home base in L.A."

