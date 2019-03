Selena Gomez is surrounding herself with only the best of friends.

The "I Can't Get Enough" singer and a slew of her closest gal pals threw their friend Raquelle Stevens an epic birthday party, filled with pink balloons, a sun-shaped cake and even an adorable tiny puppy! Stevens took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of herself with Gomez, Simi Khadra, Haze Khadra, Ashley Cook, Zahra Ayub and Caroline Franklin.

The singer is seen kneeling and wearing light blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt and white booties. She's all smiles as she wears her hair up in a ponytail and rocks hoop earrings.

Khadra also took to her Instagram Story to share a cute snap of Gomez cuddling up with a small pup.

Instagram Story

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Gomez has been focusing on her new music and hanging out with those who keep her grounded.

"Selena is working out a lot, taking different workout classes and hiking. She has also been spending time with her close friends, most who aren't in the Hollywood scene," the source said. "Selena does a good job of hanging out with people who aren't in Hollywood -- it’s always been her thing. She has famous friends, but the friends that keep her grounded have been around forever and Selena can be her true self [around them]."

Last week, the former Disney Channel star also went on Instagram Live to reveal that a new record was on the way.

"I'm just nervous about it, honestly,” she stated. "'Cause I feel like the next few choices that I'm gonna make are very crucial. So I'm trying to be really, really diligent and just patient with everything...the album is coming very soon."

.@SelenaGomez gives update on her new album #SG2 on Instagram Live:



"I'm just nervous about it, honestly, 'cause I feel like the next few choice that i'm gonna make are very crucial. so i'm trying to be really really diligent(...)the album is coming very soon.” pic.twitter.com/2UUUjojI66 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 13, 2019

The revelation came one day after the pop star posted the music video for “I Can’t Get Enough,” her new collaboration with Benny Blanco, Tainy and J Balvin.

See more on the video, below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez Talks Upcoming Album and Why She's 'a Little Nervous About It'

Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato Reply to Miley Cyrus' 'Iconic' Throwback Video

Selena Gomez & J Balvin Drop Playful 'I Can't Get Enough' Music Video

Related Gallery