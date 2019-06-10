Selena Gomez Shares Exciting New Music Update (Exclusive)

Good news, Selenators!

After teasing fans with studio posts on social media in recent months, the 26-year-old songstress has confirmed to ET that she has completed new music.

“Yes!” she enthused when asked about new music while attending the premiere of her new film, The Dead Don’t Die. “Yes! It’s finally done.”

While Gomez didn’t reveal any further details, teasing “that’s all” we get for now, the news comes after she shared some of her studio time via Instagram.

“This week, next week and every week,” she captioned a video of studio footage in February. She also posted a photo of herself captioned, “Studio diva,” in May.

Until Gomez shares her latest musical creations with the world, fans can catch her opposite Bill Murray in The Dead Don’t Die, hitting theaters on Friday.

Directed by Jim Jarmusch, the dark comedy stars Murray, Chloe Sevigny and Adam Driver as cops fighting zombies in their small town, where Tilda Swinton appears as a samurai and Iggy Pop portrays a zombie.

Gomez plays a hipster named Zoe and gushed that it was “iconic” getting to work with Murray.

“It was iconic being able to work with Bill Murray and just on top of it, his personality,” she said. “He has no idea who I am! And, he refuses to call me Selena. He basically calls me Gomez, so it's actually the best -- it's the best part of working with him!”

“He actually literally stole the cop car in one scene and just took everyone on a joy ride,” Gomez continued about Murray’s fun-loving nature. “He does that.”

Between music and acting, Gomez has also found time to give back with charity work. She spent time drawing pictures and hanging with patients at the Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City on Friday. The appearance was to promote the annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, a fundraising event run by Kansas City natives including actors Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis.

As part of the 10th annual event, Gomez also participated in a celebrity softball match.

“Paul and Jason and a few of the other guys created this 10 years [ago], and it started off really small, and it was all to give back to where they're from and the hospital they actually went to,” she explained. “So, it's a great cause and great people behind it.”

“You get to see these kids light up and we get to go and make them laugh, and raise all this money for them,” she continued. “They feel seen and important. That's going to always be part of my dialogue for as long as I live.”

See more on Gomez below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Selena Gomez Participates in Softball Game for Children's Mercy Hospital

NEWS: Selena Gomez Replicates One of Pal Jennifer Aniston's Most Beloved '90s Outfits

NEWS: Selena Gomez Jokes She and Bill Murray Are 'Getting Married' After Viral Cannes Film Festival Photos

Related Gallery