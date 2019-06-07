Selena Gomez loves giving back.

The 26-year-old singer participated in Children's Mercy Hospital's Big Slick 2019 Celebrity Weekend on Friday, first meeting and greeting patients at the Kansas City hospital. Gomez posed for pics with a handful of fans, who were all smiles as the former Wizards of Waverly Place star chatted and played games with them.

"What a wonderful way to kick off Big Slick weekend!! Thank you to @RobRiggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, @davidkoechner, @ericstonestreet and all of their friends for brightening our kids’ day and raising a ton of money for pediatric research!!" Children's Mercy wrote on their Instagram alongside a slew of pics from the hospital visit.

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Gomez, as well as a handful of other celebrities including Zachary Levi, Katherine McNamara, Cobie Smulders, Ariel Winter, Adam Scott and more, also took the field for a charity softball game to support pediatric cancer research and treatment programs.

The Kansas City Royals' official Twitter shared video and photos ahead of the big game.

Watch today’s #BigSlickKC Celebrity Softball game live! Help support pediatric cancer research and treatment programs at https://t.co/wg6FfzLHkb. #AlwaysRoyalhttps://t.co/VNLL5jSS26 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 7, 2019

Here's who is on deck tonight at #TheK. 👀



Reply with your predictions: Team Powder Blue or Team White? #BigSlickKCpic.twitter.com/SSFybDZ9VX — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 7, 2019

Gomez's last public appearance was at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in May to promote her new film, The Dead Don’t Die.

At a press conference for the movie, she got candid about the harms of social media.

"I think our world is going through a lot. I would say, for my generation, specifically, social media has really been terrible," Gomez said. "It does scare me when you see how exposed these young boys and young girls are and they're not really aware of the news or anything going on. I think it’s dangerous for sure. I don’t think people are getting the right information sometimes."

Hear more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez Replicates One of Pal Jennifer Aniston's Most Beloved '90s Outfits

Selena Gomez Jokes She and Bill Murray Are 'Getting Married' After Viral Cannes Film Festival Photos

Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Terrible' and 'Dangerous'

Related Gallery