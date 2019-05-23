Disney Channel is launching a new activation in DisneyNOW, and to celebrate, they're looking back at stars' famous "Wand IDs!"

Only ET is debuting an exclusive teaser of the epic compilation video featuring the stars of Disney Channel past -- like Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff, the Jonas Brothers and more -- drawing the iconic Mickey Mouse ears with their wands.

DisneyNOW's new activation, "Be a Disney Channel Star," will enable fans to create their very own Disney Wand ID and save it to their camera roll to share with friends. It launches at 10 a.m. PT on Friday, alongside the full 36-minute compilation of stars' wand videos. Both current and former stars will be included in the video, including Raven-Symone, who was the first to record the iconic video. She's currently starring and executive producing Raven's Home on Disney Channel, which is premiering its third season on June 17.

Also featured in the compilation and returning to the network is Brenda Song. She recently remade her wand videos for her new Disney series, Amphibia, an animated show about a 13-year-old girl who's magically sent to a world of amphibians.

"It was fun and it was very strange [to remake them]," Song recently told ET. "I didn't realize I had done so many! It was all good memories though, and it was nice to be back. I was like, 'This feels really natural'... It was really fun!"

"You literally just draw fake Mickey Mouse ears, but it's gotten really, really... when I did it before, they just had a cut-out and now they have, like, crazy c-stands," she dished. "I've been away for a very long time!"

Watch ET's teaser in the video above.

