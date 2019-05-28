Selena Gomez is taking some inspiration from her friend!

Following a church outing on Sunday, the 26-year-old singer grabbed lunch at Tortino's in downtown L.A. with some pals. It wasn't what she was doing that piqued fans' interest, but rather what she wore. Gomez looked casually cool in black capri overalls, a white T-shirt, backwards baseball cap and white sneakers. The "Back to You" singer also sported round sunglasses and wore her hair in two braids.

The '90s chic outfit looked to take direct inspiration from an ensemble that Jennifer Aniston sported on the set of her 1997 flick, Picture Perfect. Looking at the images side by side draws out a striking similarity, though Aniston did add a striped sweater around her waist and opt for sandals in the OG version of the look.

CPR/Lalo / BACKGRID

Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Gomez has been a longtime fan of Aniston -- specifically her role as Rachel on Friends -- and even admitted to "shaking" when she met her idol back in 2009.

"I always say that I worship Rachel McAdams as a movie actress but for comedy -- the whole reason I started my show and mannerisms, they were after Jennifer Aniston," she told JustJaredJRat the time.

The pair quickly became real-life friends, with Gomez taking to Instagram in 2014 to gush over her favorite actress.

"I have not only been following her career as a fan since I was 8 and now get to watch her completely transform in her new movie CAKE, I have gotten to have real conversations with such a real heart, made my entire year," she captioned a cuddled up black-and-white pic of the pair.

A year later, Gomez further praised the "amazing" Morning Show actress during a radio interview with KTU's Carolina Bermudez.

"We met through my management -- they manage her as well -- so it was kind of like a friendly meeting and instantly she’s, like, inviting me to her house," Gomez said. "She has a pizza oven. Like, we’ve made pizzas at her house. She’s very cool and very sweet. She kind of gives me

a lot of, like, maternal advice."

Watch the video below for more on Gomez.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez Jokes She and Bill Murray Are 'Getting Married' After Viral Cannes Film Festival Photos

Selena Gomez's Airport Outfit Is the Chicer Alternative to Sweatpants & It's Only $76

Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Terrible' and 'Dangerous'

Related Gallery