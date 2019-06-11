Selena Gomez is finally done with her long-awaited new album.

The singer, who has been teasing new music for months, sat down with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday's Tonight Show, and revealed that new music will be coming very soon.

"I'm actually done," Gomez shared. "I have to do a few finishing things with it, but I'm just relieved."

"It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album," Gomez added.

Although the singer has released several non-album singles and collaborated with other artists, this new album will be her first since her second studio album, Revival, dropped in October 2015.

According to Gomez, one of the things that made it hard to finish the album were all of the "huge" moments in her private life.

"It's just because I've had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that [it made me wonder] how I was gonna capture that and how was I gonna actually feel good about what I was saying," she shared. "So I just kept going and I'm relieved now."

When asked if her new music is going to resemble what fans have seen in the past, Gomez said, "There's always gonna be a sense of strong pop in my music, but I definitely explored more with electric guitar, a lot of more soulful tracks underneath."

"It all kind of hits different places that I feel like is my lane for music," she shared. "[The album] just lives in that world."

.@selenagomez reveals she has completed her new album after four years #FallonTonightpic.twitter.com/JDmg5UheRA — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) June 12, 2019

As for her preference for creating songs with a fun, pop appeal or ones with deeper, more soulful ambitions, Gomez says she's a big fan of her songs that have a "more emotional connection, for sure."

"I love everything I get to do and be a part of, but specifically something that connects with people on an emotional level is my favorite," she added.

There's not yet a concrete date that has been announced for fans to expect her new album.

