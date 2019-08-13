Selena Gomez Is the Latest Celebrity to Start a Beauty Line

Selena Gomez is starting her own beauty line.

The 27-year-old actress and singer's production company, July Moon Productions, filed a trademark on her name for a range of beauty products, reported by WWD.

The product lineup includes "fragrances, cosmetics, skin-care preparations, hair-care preparations, soaps, moisturizers and essential oils," according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Gomez joins a long list of celebs who have filed trademarks for namesake beauty lines, such as Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner. A-list stars that already have beauty brands are Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.

Recently, Gomez shared a sweet photo from her Italian vacation on Instagram, saying she's "truly grateful" and ready to get "back to work."

