Becky G Slams Trolls Who Accused Her of Shading Selena Gomez

Becky G is setting the record straight.

The "Mayores" singer was accused of shading Selena Gomez after making comments about her verses in "Taki Taki." Playing a lyric challenge game for Seventeen magazine, Becky had to identify a song based on a snippet of the lyrics.

"Oh I know this one. I'll never forget this one because when I heard it I was a little confused because it says, 'Come in the party, have a fiesta, blow out the candles and have a siesta,'" Becky said. "But I don't want to have a siesta in the middle of the fiesta. Like, I want to party. I wouldn't take a nap, you know what I'm saying? But of course I know this one."

People online quickly assumed Becky was "dragging" Gomez, however, Becky took to Twitter to clap back at the haters.

"I have always loved & supported a true queen like Sel. To cut a snippet of a video & take it completely out of context is what is so wrong about this 'Stan' culture," she replied to a fan who shared a clip of the interview. "Sad to see yet another 'fan' going against what their favorite artist believes in by putting other females down🤦🏻‍♀️."

I have always loved & supported a true queen like Sel. To cut a snippet of a video & take it completely out of context is what is so wrong about this “Stan” culture. Sad to see yet another “fan” going against what their favorite artist believes in by putting other females down🤦🏻‍♀️ — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) July 25, 2019

"I mean honestly, why do people do this? You can love your favorite artists but it doesn’t mean you have to go out your way to speak badly about others. I’m even more confused about this behavior than I am about the siesta during the fiesta line. 😩🤷🏻‍♀️," she continued.

"WHO DOESNT LOVE A KIND AND PRECIOUS SOUL LIKE SELENA GOMEZ!? You got your facts wrong. I’m a Gomez myself, we don’t do that here," Becky added.

WHO DOESNT LOVE A KIND AND PRECIOUS SOUL LIKE SELENA GOMEZ!? You got your facts wrong. I’m a Gomez myself, we don’t do that here. pic.twitter.com/zJYsFeEuiA — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) July 25, 2019

She concluded her message by explaining that the video was taken from a game she played where even she was confused about her own lyrics. "The industry breaks us apart & pits us against each other enough, sad that 'stans' have to do it too. Someone will always have something to say I guess. Ok. I’m done now," she concluded.

MAY I ADD THAT THIS VIDEO WAS TAKEN FROM A GAME I PLAYED WHERE I WAS CONFUSED ABOUT MY OWN LYRICS EVEN🤦🏻‍♀️😂🤷🏻‍♀️ the industry breaks us apart & pits us against each other enough, sad that “stans” have to do it too. Someone will always have something to say I guess. Ok. I’m done now. pic.twitter.com/QXkvCnwVIQ — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) July 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Gomez, on her end, has been staying off social media and ringing in her 27th birthday. This week, she returned to Instagram to thank her fans for all their birthday wishes.

"Well I’m 27 now," the birthday girl wrote. "I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday. Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU."

Last month, ET caught up with Gomez, where she revealed that fans can expect new music soon. Watch the video below to hear more!

