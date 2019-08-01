Selena Gomez is feeling the love.

The 27-year-old "The Heart Wants What It Wants" singer is expressing how "truly grateful" she is, following a restful and enjoyable vacation in Italy. On Thursday, the pop star took to Instagram to share a slew of snapshots from her overseas getaway. In the first photo, Gomez is casually dressed and sitting on a boat. There's also a group pic with her gal pals, a solo smiling shot and a candid pasta-making cooking class snap.

"Sometimes I can’t express how truly grateful I am. Now.. Back to work," Gomez captioned her Instagram slideshow.

Gomez celebrated her 27th birthday last week and thanked her fans for all their sweet messages.

Meanwhile, the former Disney Channel star has been wanting to get back to work for some time. A source told ET last week that Gomez is "ready to share" her new music with the world.

"Selena is in a really good place. She just celebrated her birthday in Italy and is really enjoying this time off before things ramp up again," the source shared. "Selena has been working on new music and plans to release some this year. The new music is going to be a different side of Selena and very personal."

"Selena has gone through a lot over the years and is ready to share it with the world," the source noted.

For more on Gomez and her new tunes, watch below.

