Selena Gomez got an amazing gift for her 27th birthday.

The singer turned 27 on July 22, and on Monday, she shared footage on Instagram of her getting a surprise birthday gift from her two best friends. Gomez explained that she's "obsessed" with the program Shark Tank, and showed herself reacting with pure joy at one of the investors on the show, Mark Cuban, personally wishing her a happy birthday. Gomez also giddily smiled and shouted when it was revealed that they were going to a taping of the show in September.

"No?! We are?!" she exclaimed, jumping out of her chair. "Oh my god, I am so excited!"

In the caption, Gomez wrote, "Not many of you know but I am obsessed with Shark Tank. Two of my best friends nailed my gift 😁."

Last week, Gomez emotionally thanked her fans for all of the birthday wishes and shared gorgeous photos from her trip to Italy.

"Well I'm 27 now," she wrote. "I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday. Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU."

A source recently gave ET an update on Gomez and her highly anticipated new music.

"Selena is in a really good place," the source said. "She just celebrated her birthday in Italy and is really enjoying this time off before things ramp up again. Selena has been working on new music and plans to release some this year."

"The new music is going to be a different side of Selena and very personal," the source continued. "Selena has gone through a lot over the years and is ready to share it with the world."

