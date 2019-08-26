Selena Gomez is embracing her country roots!

The 27-year-old Texas native had a blast on Sunday night at the Kacey Musgraves concert at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. She attended the show with four girlfriends in a box and even got into the spirit of things by rocking a light-up Kacey Musgraves cowboy hat, an eyewitness tells ET.

Gomez was also spotted dancing and singing along to the opening song, “Slow Burn.”

Though the group was sharing cocktails, Gomez was only seen drinking iced tea and bottled water.

Later in the evening, the former Disney star was seen wearing her curly hair up in a ponytail with wavy strands framing her face. She wore a black and white summer dress and tan ankle boots with the look.

After the show, Gomez posed with Musgraves backstage, along with her pals.

Though Gomez has been fairly out of the spotlight lately, fans did get excited for future projects earlier this month when she shared a vacation photo with a telling caption.

“Sometimes I can’t express how truly grateful I am,” she wrote. “Now.. Back to work.”

- Reporting by Topher Gauk-Roger

