Francia Raisa is opening up donating a kidney to her friend, Selena Gomez.

Over the weekend, ET spoke with the 31-year-old actress at WWE SmackDown's 20th anniversary celebration, and she detailed her selfless 2017 decision to donate her organ to a friend in need.

"It was a decision that was very faith-based and... she and I have talked about before," Raisa explained. "It just kinda happened coincidentally, but I don't believe in coincidences. I believe that that's God's way of remaining anonymous."

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity," she added of the surgery, which, she previously revealed, caused both her and Gomez to go "through a depression."

Following the surgery and recovery, Gomez, 27, has recently been spotted back in the studio recording her highly-anticipated new music. Raisa confirmed to ET that she has heard the new tracks, adding that they had her "shaking my a** a lot."

Back in July, a source told ET that fans of Gomez's can expect new music this year.

"Selena has been working on new music and plans to release some this year. The new music is going to be a different side of Selena and very personal," the source said. "Selena has gone through a lot over the years and is ready to share it with the world."

As for Raisa's own career, the Life-Size 2 star is in the midst of filming the third season of Grown-ish, which she co-stars in alongside the newly minted Little Mermaid herself, Halle Bailey.

"When she first told me about it, I literally was like, 'There's no one else I would have pictured,'" Raisa said of hearing Bailey landed the coveted role. "She's so perfect for it. She also not only has the voice and the whole aura of it, but, like, her spirit."

"She's just amazing at it," Raisa added. "So I'm really excited to see that."

WWE Friday Night SmackDown airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

