'Little Mermaid' Live-Action Film Casts Halle Bailey as Ariel

The live-action Little Mermaid adaptation has found its Ariel!

Singer Halle Bailey, one half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, has been cast in director Rob Marshall's upcoming adaptation of the beloved undersea tale, ET has learned. The film will feature beloved songs from the animated classic by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new songs by Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who will also serve as a producer.

"After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role," Marshall said of the performer in a statement. Production on the film is anticipated to begin in early 2020.

dream come true... 🧜🏽‍♀️🌊 pic.twitter.com/sndjYUS6wO — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 3, 2019

Bailey and her sister, Chloe, also both star in the Freeform series Grown-ish in addition to their musical career -- which was kick-started when Beyonce saw their cover of her song, "Pretty Hurts," and asked them to open for the European leg of her Formation World Tour.

Earlier this week, ET learned that Melissa McCarthy was in early talks to play Ursula in the film, and The Hollywood Reporter also reported that Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina are in talks for the roles of Flounder and Scuttle, respectively. Flounder is Ariel's best friend, a fish, while Scuttle is a seagull who is also a friend of Ariel's.

Early rumors about the film had fans hinting at Zendaya for the iconic part, but the actress played coy when ET's Katie Krause caught up with her at the premiere of her gritty new HBO series, Euphoria, last month.

"I'm sure it'll be great when they make it, and I'll go see it like everyone else!" she said of the Little Mermaid hype.

