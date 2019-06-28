Life is full of tough choices, but Disney might be close to making one when it comes to who will play the role of Ursula in the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

ET has learned Melissa McCarthy is in very early talks to take on the role of the scheming sea witch in the upcoming film. Mary Poppins Returns director Rob Marshall is set to helm the upcoming film, with Lin-Manuel Miranda producing and serving as co-composer alongside Alan Menken, who composed songs for the 1989 animated film.

This is sad news for at least one poor unfortunate soul. Singer Lizzo had been campaigning for the role on Twitter -- even dressing up in full Ursula garb to sing the character's epic anthem. She tweeted a simple sad face emoji on Friday in response to the news of McCarthy's early involvement.

As for who will play the titular role of Ariel in the anticipated adaptation? Early rumors have fans hinting at Zendaya, but the actress played coy when ET's Katie Krause caught up with her at the premiere of her gritty new HBO series, Euphoria.

"I'm sure it'll be great when they make it, and I'll go see it like everyone else!" she said of the Little Mermaid hype.

See more in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

'Little Mermaid' Live-Action Director Rob Marshall Shares Production Update (Exclusive)

Zendaya Addresses 'Little Mermaid' Casting Rumors (Exclusive)

Lindsay Lohan Talks Dream Role of Ariel in 'Little Mermaid' Reboot and 'Mean Girls' Sequel

Related Gallery