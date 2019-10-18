Selena Gomez Announces New Single 'Lose You to Love Me'

New music from Selena Gomez is almost here!

After multiple hints on Instagram over the last week, the 27-year-old singer announced on Friday she's dropping a new song later this month.

The cover image for the track, which is called "Lose You to Love Me," features a grainy, black-and-white headshot of Gomez looking intensely at the camera.

"I needed to lose you to love me," she captioned the pic, adding that the song will drop next Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Fans first began speculating that new music from Gomez was imminent when she shared a throwback shot of herself smiling in a school photo, which she captioned, "We always go into it blindly."

The "Back to You" singer followed that up with a moody black-and-white pic, writing, "Rose colored glasses all distorted."

It became clear that something was definitely forthcoming, though, when she shared a gif of a theater marquee that read, "I saw the signs and I ignored it," and tagged Spotify in the caption.

A final throwback photo with the caption, "I gave my all and they know it," was posted just one hour before her announcement.

Before the Instagram teases, ET spoke with Gomez's longtime pal, Francia Raisa, who said Gomez's new tunes had her "shaking my a** a lot."

Back in August, Gomez, whose last album was Revival in 2015, shared a shot of herself working in the studio. A month prior, a source told ET that Gomez's fans can expect new music sooner than later.

"Selena has been working on new music and plans to release some this year. The new music is going to be a different side of Selena and very personal," the source said. "Selena has gone through a lot over the years and is ready to share it with the world."

