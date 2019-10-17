Selena Gomez's Cryptic Instagram Posts Hint at Possible New Music

Selena Gomez fans "Can't Get Enough" of her music, but, hey, "The Heart Wants What It Wants."

Thankfully, it seems the social media maven, who has been spending her time mostly out of the spotlight, could be gearing up for some new releases very soon.

It all started on Wednesday when she shared a sweet childhood school picture throwback on Instagram, writing, "We always go into it blindly."

But it was her newer post on Thursday of herself posing chin up in front of a baroque backdrop with a lace wall between hers and the camera that had fans really thinking she could be teasing new music.

"Rose colored glasses all distorted," she captioned the moody black-and-white shot.

Around the same time as her newest post, Gomez also shared a shot of the digital Times Square billboard that reads, "Alexa, follow Selena Gomez," linking to an Amazon Music streaming service for her old tracks.

These aren't the only signs that possible new music is on the way from the singer.

Earlier this month, ET spoke with Gomez's longtime pal, Francia Raisa, who said the new tunes had her "shaking my a** a lot."

Back in August, Gomez shared a shot of herself working in the studio, and in July, a source told ET that Gomez's fans can expect new music sooner than later.

"Selena has been working on new music and plans to release some this year. The new music is going to be a different side of Selena and very personal," the source said. "Selena has gone through a lot over the years and is ready to share it with the world."

