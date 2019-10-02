Selena Gomez has a whole new look this season.

The 27-year-old singer appeared in good spirits when she was seen leaving a recording studio in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Selena was dressed casually in black overalls, a white tank-top and heels that paired nicely with her new hairstyle and fresh makeup. The former Disney star has ditched her shoulder-length lob for long brown locks with light highlights.

This is one of the first times fans have seen Selena since her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, and his wife, Hailey Bieber, had a wedding in South Carolina on Monday night. The 25-year-old pop star and the 22-year-old model married a year ago at a New York City courthouse but just held a ceremony and reception this week for family and friends.

Splash News

Selena has been mum about her ex's marriage, but she did recently reveal what she's looking for in her next relationship.

"I think that a lot of people don't understand my heart, you know?" she shared during an interview with Coach's Dream It Real podcast back in April. "I also don't like that, it can sometimes be about appearance, too. I don't really appreciate people judging me on my looks, or anything like that."

Selena candidly added, "I just think that the world today, with so much exposure to everything… it's great to dress up and to feel beautiful and to do those things, but...and I'm flattered when, maybe, guys are like, 'You're pretty.' I am, it's just not… I would just love someone to love me for the person that I am. That's just what's important to me."

Just a month prior to Selena's podcast interview, Justin spoke out in defense of both his ex and his wife after an online troll claimed he only married Hailey to "get back" at Selena.

Check out the "Sorry" singer's response:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Hailey Bieber Calls Out 'Obsessive Strangers' Over Posts About Justin and Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber's Wedding Reception Look Is Giving Us Major Meghan Markle Vibes

Inside Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's ‘Informal & Fun’ Second Wedding

Related Gallery