Hailey Bieber had a wedding style fit for a princess!

The 22-year-old model said "I do" for a second time to Justin Bieber in front of family and friends at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina, and not long after the wedding festivities, her doting husband shared black-and-white pics from their wedding reception.

While the photos don't show all of Hailey's party outfit, her white halter style, Tiffany & Co. diamond earrings and her low bun are reminiscent of the look Meghan Markle rocked at her and Prince Harry's wedding reception in May 2018.

Following her nuptials at Windsor Castle, the Duchess of Sussex switched out of her exquisite, off-the-shoulder Givenchy gown and into a high-neck, lily-white Stella McCartney dress made of silk crepe.

Keeping to one wedding tradition, Meghan had the soles of her satin Aquazurra shoes painted baby blue. As for her hair, she had London stylist George Northwood pull her hair back in a bun with some side tendrils.

Like Hailey, Meghan wore diamond earrings to her wedding reception but all eyes were on the aquamarine ring she sported from the late Princess Diana's collection, which was a gift from Harry.

This isn't the first time Hailey has replicated a royal's style! In a recent photo shoot for Vogue Paris, Justin's bride recreated looks worn by the Princess of Wales.

"All credit and inspo to the amazingly beautiful and iconically stylish Princess Diana who I’ve looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember," Hailey captioned a series of pics on Instagram where she's wearing some of Diana's outfits. "Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy."

While Hailey may have taken some inspiration from Meghan, her and Justin's wedding did include lots of personal touches. Here's a look inside the star-studded nuptials, which included a lot of Bieber swag:

