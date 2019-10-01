Amicable exes! Justin Bieber invited one of his old flames to his South Carolina wedding to Hailey Bieber on Monday. Caitlin Beadles, who was one of the singer's first girlfriends back in 2008, attended the wedding with her brother, Christian, who is also close with Justin.

Fans first started noticing Caitlin's attendance at the couple's rehearsal dinner on Sunday, when she posted a photo of herself and her brother looking glam to her Instagram Story.

In the pic, Caitlin wore her straight brunette locks down with a blush pink shimmery gown that included a thigh-high leg slit. Her brother, Christian, sported khakis and a Drew shirt from Justin's line, along with a navy blazer.

Christian also posted some solo shots to his account, writing, "Wedding szn."

Then on Monday, Caitlin shared a video of herself and her brother riding on a golf cart to Justin and Hailey's wedding ceremony. Setting the clip to "Lovely" by Billie Eilish and Khalid, Caitlin showed off her outfit as Eilish sang, "Isn't it lovely, all alone. Heart made of glass my mind of stone."

For the wedding, Caitlin sported a black sequin gown with a plunging neckline and a bold red lip. She wore her hair in a long braid for the occasion.

Caitlin Beadles/Instagram Story

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in a second wedding ceremony on Monday at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina.

ET reported that event planner to the stars, Mindy Weiss, organized the wedding weekend. In addition to the Beadles siblings, other guests included Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls, Usher, Jaden Smith, Scooter Braun and Daniel Caesar. ET also learned that Ireland and Alaia Baldwin served as bridesmaids.

For more, watch the clip below:

