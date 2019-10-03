Selena Gomez is promoting her new project.

The 27-year-old singer stepped out on Wednesday to attend the L.A. screening for Living Undocumented, a new Netflix documentary series that she produced -- which profiles eight immigrant families in the U.S.

Gomez sported an all-black look for her appearance at the screening, which came just days after the wedding ceremony of her ex, Justin Bieber, and Hailey Bieber. Opting for a leather jacket and skirt, Gomez paired the edgy pieces with a black T-shirt and heels and accessorized with gold hoop earrings and two large safety pins.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Celebrities including Grey's Anatomy's Giacomo Gianniotti, Scandal's Guillermo Diaz and Riverdale's Hayley Law also attended the screening, as did Rosario Dawson, who posed with Gomez.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

According to fan video from the event, Gomez, who was recently spotted leaving the recording studio, also gave a speech at the screening in which she praised the documentary's subjects for putting "their life at risk [to share] your stories."

"I'm very grateful that we got to do this," she said. "... I just want to thank the families. Honestly, that's everything to me. I'm very proud of all of them."

📹 October 2: Selena Gomez at @Netflix’s premiere screening of #LivingUndocumented in Los Angeles, CA. pic.twitter.com/hAw79vkImV — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOMs) October 3, 2019

Gomez's appearance came just days after her essay for Time was released, in which she discussed the "human issue" of immigration, the handling of which, she wrote, will "define who we are."

The singer detailed her own family's experience with immigration, which, she said, made the issue something she thinks "about every day."

"I never forget how blessed I am to have been born in this country thanks to my family and the grace of circumstance," she wrote. "But when I read the news headlines or see debates about immigration rage on social media, I feel afraid for those in similar situations. I feel afraid for my country."

Living Undocumented is now available on Netflix.

