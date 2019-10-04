Selena Gomez continues to put the spotlight on issues that are near and dear to her heart.

Days after stepping out to attend the screening of her new project, Living Undocumented, the 27-year-old "It Ain't Me" singer shared the heartbreaking conversation she had with the documentary series' undocumented teens.

"I had the honor of sitting down with some of the young adults from Living Undocumented, where we had a genuine conversation about the immigration issue and their lives," she tweeted alongside the video. "It was honest and heartbreaking. I would love for you guys to check it out. ❤️"

I had the honor of sitting down with some of the young adults from Living Undocumented where we had a genuine conversation about the immigration issue and their lives. It was honest and heartbreaking. I would love for you guys to check it out. ❤️ https://t.co/fGhKQnvXuU — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 4, 2019

In the 10-minute open discussion, Gomez and the three teens, Bar, Camilo and Pablo, talk about one of their parents getting deported and not getting the chance to say goodbye. Getting visibly emotional as the three teens talk about their recent experiences, Gomez asked them about their biggest worries and what they want people to know about their circumstances.

They also talk about how they constantly worry about deportation, which holds them back from living a free life and reaching their goals, and the fear of getting taken to the ICE centers where they would be transported to a country they've never lived in.

"I hope for my family to one day live in a place where we are completely accepted and we don't feel constant fear," one teen says. "I hope that this country comes to realize the complete injustice that's being done and that one day we can live in an America that is open to immigrants and lives up to its values of freedom and liberty."

When asked what Gomez hopes for the future of America, and for the teens themselves, through tears, she replies, "A huge part of why I wanted to be a part of this is to also be a voice for so many people who can't and are terrified to speak about it."

"I don't even think people realize that my family also has a background," she continues. "My grandparents are immigrants and to just think about the life that I've been given and how blessed I am. My hope is that I see change."

Living Undocumented follows eight undocumented families as U.S. immigration policies are transformed. The docu-series is now streaming on Netflix.

Earlier this week, Gomez penned an essay for Time, in which she discussed the "human issue" of immigration, the handling of which, she wrote, will "define who we are."

The singer detailed her own family's experience with immigration, which, she said, made the issue something she thinks "about every day."

"I never forget how blessed I am to have been born in this country thanks to my family and the grace of circumstance," she wrote. "But when I read the news headlines or see debates about immigration rage on social media, I feel afraid for those in similar situations. I feel afraid for my country."

