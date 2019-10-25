Selena Gomez will always have a friend in Taylor Swift.

This week, Gomez released two emotional and candid songs, "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now." Of the first, Swift praised her bestie, calling the track "the best thing she's ever done."

"She came over, she played me the video. I'm so proud of her," Swift expressed during an interview on New Music Daily With Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1. "She's been through so much. I've watched so much happen in her life and had a front row seat to so much, and I'm so proud of her. She is such a revelation because now she's making her best stuff."

"I am 100 percent convinced this is the best thing she's done so far," she continued. "Just from my perspective as her friend, I've just never been more proud. The things that she's overcome, the situations that she's risen above. It's been a long time that we've been friends, and she's the best. I'm really excited because when somebody has had great life experience, has had really tough things they've had to go through, and they can process that and make art that's going to help other people, that's what kind of song this is."

On the day "Lose You to Love Me" was released, Swift had also posted an Instagram Story in which she said, "This song is a perfect expression of healing and my absolute favorite song she's put out yet. A triumph."

Gomez has since been promoting her new music, getting candid about how she's survived heartbreak and put those emotions into her upcoming album.

Though she wouldn't name her ex, Justin Bieber, or specifically reference any of the events that may have led to the emotional lyrics, Gomez did admit during an interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest, "It took me a long time to get through it. But now it's fine, I'm smiling. It's so great."

Seacrest also touched on the lyrics about how Gomez's love moved on in "two months," potentially referencing her ex's whirlwind romance with his now-wife, Hailey Bieber.

"I've actually experienced that a million times before," Gomez said of an ex moving on quickly. "And that's the unfortunate part about what I do. It's all very real to me and I'm sure it's all just entertainment for other people, but I think I had become numb to it. And it would be stupid of me if I didn't acknowledge what I had felt because it would be inauthentic because it's everything I claim to be and do."

