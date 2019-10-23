Selena Gomez is loving herself and we are loving her look!

Upon the release of "Lose You to Love Me," a song about self-love, the 27-year-old singer was spotted at Burbank Studios in California, wearing a sexy black suit and Tabitha Simmons heels. Gomez paired her power suit with a pearl choker and white purse and wore her hair down in loose curls.

While Gomez was out and about, her fans and friends were obsessing over her new song on social media. Even Taylor Swift got in on the praise. "This song is a perfect expression of healing and my absolute favorite song she’s put out yet. A triumph," the "Lover" singer said of her friend's single. "I love you so much."

Amid the praise, fans inevitably started speculating as to whether the lyrics in "Lose You to Love Me" were about Gomez's on-again, off-again romance with Justin Bieber before he married Hailey Baldwin.

Here's a look at all the clues that suggest she's singing about her ex:

