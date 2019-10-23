Stans of the Biebers and Jelena were at odds overnight on Tuesday after the release of Selena Gomez's new song, "Lose You to Love Me."

Many speculated that the emotional anthem, which features lyrics like, "I needed to lose you to find me, I needed to hate to love me," and "In two months you replaced us" and "Now that chapter is closed and done," was actually about Selena's on-off romance with Justin Bieber, prior to him rekindling the flame with Hailey.

Shortly after Selena's song was released, Hailey posted a shot of her own playlist to her Instagram Story, featuring the song "I'll Kill You" by Summer Walker.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Jelena and Selena fans alike quickly speculated that the post was a slight to the new tune and took to the internet to slam the model.

According to a screengrab from Just Jared, Hailey responded to the site's post on the topic, writing, "Please stop with this nonsense... there is no 'response'. This is complete BS."

It is unclear whether the post has since been updated and removed Hailey's comment or whether the Biebs' bride deleted the comment herself.

One person who is a big fan of Selena's new song is her bestie, Taylor Swift. The "Lover" singer took to her Instagram Story, posting the cover art for Selena's single, writing, "This song is a perfect expression of healing & my absolute favorite song she's put out yet. A triumph. I love you so much @selenagomez."

Taylor Swift/Instagram

For more, watch the clip below:

