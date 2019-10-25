Selena Gomez is ready to go from black-and-white pain and heartbreak to a colorful new world!

The 27-year-old singer released two very different tracks this week, the emotional "Lose You to Love Me" and the vibrant "Look at Her Now," to the delight of her fans. Discussing the tracks on iHeartMedia's KIIS-FM morning radio show On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Gomez was candid about taking such a long time to come out with new music.

"More than anything I think I feel a sense of relief," she admitted to Seacrest on Thursday's show. "It's been four years since I've been working on this album. It's actually perfect timing because I was going to release it two years ago and none of the words that I'm speaking would have existed. So taking a moment to actually feel the feelings that I've gone through it's just, I don't know, I'm just so grateful that it's out."

Noting that she would "absolutely not" have released "Lose You to Love Me" while she was still going through her heartbreak, Gomez added that she's in a completely different place now.

"It's weird too, I wrote this song over a year ago, 'Lose You to Love Me,' and it's like I feel completely different from when I wrote it," she noted. "It's such an interesting feeling."

Though she wouldn't name her ex, Justin Bieber, or specifically reference any of the events that may have led to the emotional lyrics, Gomez did admit, "It took me a long time to get through it. But now it's fine, I'm smiling. It's so great."

Seacrest brought up the lyrics everyone's pointed to about how Gomez's love moved on in "two months," potentially referencing her ex's whirlwind romance with his now-wife, Hailey Bieber.

"I've actually experienced that a million times before," Gomez said of an ex moving on quickly. "And that's the unfortunate part about what I do. It's all very real to me and I'm sure it's all just entertainment for other people, but I think I had become numb to it. And it would be stupid of me if I didn't acknowledge what I had felt because it would be inauthentic because it's everything I claim to be and do."

It's been an evolution for Gomez as she goes through her life and has her music reflect this.

"I released a song 'Heart Wants What It Wants' ages ago... I felt like within going from there to go where I am now, it's like the greatest feeling, so it made sense," she explained. "Behind what I'm saying in 'Lose You to Love Me' it is very black and white, there's no in between. That's it. And for 'Look at Her Now,' that's just my life exploding into all these amazing things."

While "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now" have related messages, Gomez noted that the rest of her upcoming album will not be as focused on the same topics.

"These two songs were me wrapping up a chapter in a pretty little bow and the rest of the album is just about where I am now and where I'm going," she said. "In my opinion, these are great songs, but I've saved the best for later."

