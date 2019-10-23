One day after dropping her emotional ballad "Lose You to Love Me," Selena Gomez surprised fans Wednesday night with another new song, and a colorful, confident music video to go along with it.

The new track, "Look At Her Now," seems to explore the same themes of moving on from a failed romance, only with lyrics seemingly written in third-person and a much higher-energy vibe.

Fans who thought Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me" was actually about her past relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber are likely going to hear more of the same in this tune, only instead of lamenting about the pain of needing to move on in the name of self-love, "Look At Her Now," explores the confidence that can be regained when you find yourself after a split.

"Of course she was sad, but now she's glad, she dodged a bullet," Gomez sings in the new tune. "It took a few years to soak up the tears, but look at her now."

While the music video for "Lose You to Love Me" showed Gomez, in black-and-white, coming to terms with things by herself, this video couldn't be more prismatically colorful. Also, Gomez isn't alone -- rather, she's surrounded by similarly styled back-up dancers.

Some of the song's early lyrics seem to tell of a painful romance that resulted in feelings of betrayal.

"They fell in love one summer/ A little too wild for each other/ shiny till it wasn’t/ Feels good till it doesn’t," Gomez sings. "It was her first real lover/ His too till he had another/ Oh god when she found out/ Trust levels went way down."

However, the song seems to be about coming back even stronger after dealing with pain, and ends on a note of independence and confidence: "She knows she’ll find love/ Only if she wants it/ She knows she’ll find love/ On the up from the way down/ Look at her now."

Meanwhile, Gomez shared a message to fans thanking them for their support and offering the new music as a show of gratitude.

And here’s my special gift to all of my ride or dies! I created this especially for you. Y’all have been through it all with me and I thank you for pushing me to be the best. Look At Her Now is out now. ❤️ https://t.co/aFDgALPxwl#ShotOniPhone#LookAtHerNowpic.twitter.com/cYBrStFt8f — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 24, 2019

"And here’s my special gift to all of my ride or dies! I created this especially for you. Y’all have been through it all with me and I thank you for pushing me to be the best," Gomez tweeted. "'Look At Her Now' is out now."

Check out the video below for more on her other new song that got the internet talking in a big way Tuesday night.

