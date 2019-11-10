Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton turned the People's Choice Awards into a super stylish date night.

The cute couple looked elegant and classy while walking the red carpet outside the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday.

The pair were all smiles as they posed for photos outside the star-studded show, where Stefani stunned in a leg-baring white Vera Wang gown -- featuring a long, flowing train -- that she paired with black gloves and thigh-high black velvet boots.

Meanwhile, her handsome beau mixed black-tie with country swagger, pairing a black tuxedo jacket and vest with some blue denim jeans and alligator skin cowboy boots.

The lovebirds looked excited and utterly in love as they walked the carpet hand-in-hand and waved to their fans and supporters.

During the show, Stefani's style was celebrated when the No Doubt singer was honored with the Fashion Icon of 2019 Award.

Stefani accepted the coveted trophy -- which was presented by Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott -- with a heartfelt acceptance speech in which she reflected on her life-long love of fashion, and how she plans on giving the trophy to her 11-year-old son, Zuma.

She also gave her boyfriend a special shout-out before walking off with the award, telling Shelton with a smile, "You're a babe."

Later in the evening, Shelton himself took home the Country Artist of 2019 Award, where -- following in Pink's footsteps when she used a swear word in her acceptance speech earlier in the show -- Shelton shared a shout-out of his own with Stefani that had to be entirely censored out.

Fans in the audience later took to Twitter claiming Shelton was bleeped when he told Stefani, "I love the s**t out of you." Whatever his message was, it left his girlfriend laughing in her seat.

For more on the adorable duo, check out the video below.

