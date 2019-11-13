Dan + Shay had quite a night at the 2019 CMA Awards on Wednesday -- from winning Vocal Duo of the Year to sharing a very special moment with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani!

The pair took the stage during the awards show in Nashville to perform their heartfelt hit "Speechless," but the number didn't quite go as planned.

"My wife was sitting right behind Blake, and I was trying to sing to her," Shay Mooney told ET's Cassie DiLaura backstage after their win. "And I think Blake and Gwen thought I was just eyeing them down, right in the eyes. So me and Blake had a moment, even though I was trying to have a moment with my wife."

The pair also got emotional while accepting their first-ever CMA Award, with Shay confessing that his hands were "still shaking" after their grateful speech.

"Since I became a dad I cry at everything," he joked. "This is incredible, this is such an honor for us. This is something that we dream about, to be recognized by your peers is such a huge honor... To win one is a huge deal, we're very thankful and never will take it for granted."

"We've been to a few of these things now, and every once in a while, it kind of catches up with you, and you're able to look back and be, like, 'Man, we are so blessed.' I get to do this with my best friend and one of the most talented people on the planet. It's just amazing."

The pair have certainly had an impressive year. Coming off the success of their self-titled 2018 debut album, they teamed up with Justin Bieber to release "10,000 Hours," which debuted at No. 4 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and became the highest-charting non-holiday country song in the history of the Streaming Songs chart at No. 3.

"We put a lot of pressure on us to out-do what we did in the past.," Dan Smyers told ET. "We put out '10,000 Hours' because we knew it was a special song -- we wrote it about our wives. And Justin resonated with those lyrics as well... the fans really stepped up for us."

The song's music video features all three of the performer's wives, and Dan + Shay even joined Justin and his new wife, Hailey, to celebrate their wedding day in October -- though it seems there may have been a little too much "Tequila" at the reception.

"I was in bad shape the next morning," Dan joked of the Biebs' big day. "I was in a bad way, I almost moved my flight."

The musical duo also just wrapped up a tour with another young crooner, Shawn Mendes, whom they joined as openers for the Australian leg of his self-titled world tour. So, after "a lot of late-night hangs," could there be a collab coming there?

"We'll definitely write with him again...he's so freakin' talented," Shay teased.

