It's an exciting day for John Legend, who received yet another major honor!

The "All of Me" crooner was announced as the Sexiest Man Alive on Tuesday, but couldn't help compare himself to the former honoree, Idris Elba. The Voice coach posted a side-by-side photo of the Luther actor seductively ripping his sweater off and a throwback of himself when he was 17-year-old and wearing glasses.

"1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive," the father of two wrote alongside the pic, adding. "Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I'll take it 🤓."

Chrissy Teigen, who has been congratulating her husband and sharing the best reactions, retweeted Legend's post, adding: "Yeah but let's see an @idriselba pic from 1995 (prob still very hot)." Elba has yet to comment on the thread.

yeah but let's see an @idriselba pic from 1995 (prob still very hot) https://t.co/7DtT72InGk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

Legend, who is an EGOT (Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony Award) recipient, had been vocal about adding the Sexiest Man Alive (SMA) title to his collection of accolades. In another Instagram post, he shared a black-and-white photo of himself wearing a gold diamond necklace that reads, "EGOTSMA."

"New acronym. New chain," he wrote.

2017's Sexiest Man Alive, Blake Shelton, was the one who formally announced Legend as this year's SMA during Tuesday's episode of The Voice.

"It is my duty to formally introduce the next Sexiest Man Alive," Shelton said. "And he just so happens to be here tonight! Ladies and gentlemen, the man, the myth, the Legend!"

"I don't know what to say!" Legend said, addressing the crowd. "I want to thank People magazine, of course, but mostly, I want to thank Blake Shelton, because I sat next to him for the last few months, and I learned his sexy ways. I observed every move he made, every utterance that came from his mouth, and I think some of it rubbed off on me. I think that has everything to do with why we're here today."

