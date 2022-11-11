Chris Evans has a new woman on his arm! On Thursday, the 41-year-old actor was seen enjoying a romantic stroll through New York City's Central Park with his girlfriend, Alba Baptista.

The couple held hands and were casually dressed for the autumn weather. Evans sported a mask, a baseball hat, sunglasses, a backpack, a dark T-shirt, and gray pants. As for Baptista, the 25-year-old Portuguese actress also wore a mask, sunglasses and backpack along with red pants, a cream-colored sweater, and white tennis shoes.

The same day Evans and Baptista were spotted out in the Big Apple, a source confirmed to ET that the two have been dating for over a year.

Splash News

"They are very in love and their relationship is serious," the source says. "Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore Alba."

It's been a big week for Evans, who was just voted People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive this year.

Alba Baptista attends the photocall for the 'Miu Miu Women's Tales' at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3, 2022 in Venice, Italy. Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Chris Evans attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 5, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MTV

And while he's dated several actresses in his day, including Jessica Biel and Jenny Slate, he might be looking to settle down soon.

In July, during an interview for Shondaland, Evans said that he's "laser-focused on finding a partner."

"I love what I do. It’s great. I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of -- even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into," he explained. "Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with."

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Evans' Girlfriend Revealed: Who Is Alba Baptista?

Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista

How Chris Evans Reacted to Getting 'People's Sexiest Man Alive Title

Meet Chris Evans' 'Long-Term Partner': His Adorable Dog Dodger!

Chris Evans Reveals His ‘Long-Term Partner’ Is His Dog Dodger! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery