Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Hold Hands During Romantic Stroll Through Central Park in New York City
Chris Evans Dated Girlfriend Alba Baptista for Over a Year (Sour…
Jason Momoa Strips Down and Flexes His Backside on TV
Camila Alves Says She and Matthew McConaughey Both Don't Remembe…
Heidi Klum Reacts to Internet’s Response to Her Meme-Worthy Worm…
How Matthew Perry’s Addiction Led Him to Spend $350K on a Trip t…
'Grey's Anatomy': Camilla Luddington Addresses Ellen Pompeo's Fu…
Gwen Stefani Thought Her 'Life Was Over' Before She Met Blake Sh…
'Love Is Blind' Season 3: Women Tell All and Share Relationship …
'The Winchesters' Sneak Peek: John, Mary and Their Friends Break…
Jennifer Aniston Clears Up Rumor About Brad Pitt Breakup
Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari Apologize to Each Other Over…
‘Yellowstone’ Cast Teases ‘Compelling, Riveting’ Season 5 (Exclu…
Khloé Kardashian Responds to Being Britney Spears' Beauty Inspo
Ellen Pompeo Promises 'Grey's' Fans They'll Feel Meredith's Pres…
Chris Evans Dated Girlfriend Alba Baptista for Over a Year (Sour…
Jason Momoa Bares His Butt During Fishing Trip
Elizabeth Hurley Calls Working With Matthew Perry Amid His Addic…
‘The Kardashians’: Pete Davidson Gets Cut From New Episode
'90 Day Fiancé': Tim and Veronica Open Up About Their Marriage P…
Chris Evans has a new woman on his arm! On Thursday, the 41-year-old actor was seen enjoying a romantic stroll through New York City's Central Park with his girlfriend, Alba Baptista.
The couple held hands and were casually dressed for the autumn weather. Evans sported a mask, a baseball hat, sunglasses, a backpack, a dark T-shirt, and gray pants. As for Baptista, the 25-year-old Portuguese actress also wore a mask, sunglasses and backpack along with red pants, a cream-colored sweater, and white tennis shoes.
The same day Evans and Baptista were spotted out in the Big Apple, a source confirmed to ET that the two have been dating for over a year.
"They are very in love and their relationship is serious," the source says. "Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore Alba."
It's been a big week for Evans, who was just voted People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive this year.
And while he's dated several actresses in his day, including Jessica Biel and Jenny Slate, he might be looking to settle down soon.
In July, during an interview for Shondaland, Evans said that he's "laser-focused on finding a partner."
"I love what I do. It’s great. I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of -- even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into," he explained. "Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with."
RELATED CONTENT:
Chris Evans' Girlfriend Revealed: Who Is Alba Baptista?
Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista
How Chris Evans Reacted to Getting 'People's Sexiest Man Alive Title
Meet Chris Evans' 'Long-Term Partner': His Adorable Dog Dodger!
Related Gallery