This winter, you don't have to travel to a beach or lay by the pool to achieve a sun-kissed complexion. Self-tanners can give you a year-round glow without harmful UV exposure or a painful sunburn.

Whether you prefer a subtle bronze or a deep, rich tan, achieving that perfect sunless radiance before summer even arrives doesn’t have to be a daunting task. Still, this can be challenging when you're looking for a streak-free application and a natural-looking color. A great tan is all about glowing, healthy-looking skin, not orange and brown splotches that rub off on your sheets, after all.

The best self-tanning products range from sprays and mists to lotions for both your face and body. The beauty of self-tanners is that you can cultivate your tan at your own pace — some provide a gradual, buildable tan over time, while others ensure a quick and easy application for instant results.

With all the options out there, settling on the self-tanner that’s right for you can be a headache. That's why we've curated a list of some of the top choices, including lightweight mousses from St. Tropez, hydrating lotions from Jergens, and quick-drying sprays from Neutrogena to ensure your tan looks flawless.

When choosing the right self-tanner for you, it’s best to separate the face and body because the skin has different needs. Accessories like the Tarte Application Mitt can help with the application process. Remember, when it comes to applying self-tanner, hydrated skin and a good moisturizer are essential.

Keep reading to get a streak-free, moisturized, and sun-kissed glow this winter. We've selected our favorite self-tanners for the perfect glow year-round.

Best Self-Tanners Overall

Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel Clarins Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel Clarins' Self Tanning Instant Gel is a mistake-proof self tanning gel for your face and body. With ingredients like aloe vera, you can keep your skin hydrated while you wait for the gradual sun-kissed glow to kick in. The gradual build makes this the perfect all-over self tanner for your body and face. $42 Shop Now

B.tan Love at First Tan Amazon B.tan Love at First Tan Develop a deeper tan in the span of one hour with this easy-to-use, user-friendly tanning mouse (which comes with a tan mitt) from B.tan. And since this product has a violet hue, it'll balance out the orange tones for a more realistic finish. $15 $10 Shop Now

Jergens Natural Glow 3-Day Self Tanner Lotion Amazon Jergens Natural Glow 3-Day Self Tanner Lotion This sunless tanner is a budget-friendly formula that gradually gives you an even bronzed look within three days (as long as you apply a light and even amount every day during those three days). Plus, the Jergens Natural Glow 3-Day Self Tanner Lotion contains moisturizing ingredients, like vitamin E, to keep your skin looking healthy and hydrated. $12 $11 Shop Now

Best Sunless Tanners of 2024

b.tan Disco Candy Tan Self Tanner Amazon b.tan Disco Candy Tan Self Tanner This candy-scented self tanner is all about the presentation, from its colorful bottle to its 1-hour wait for a flawless tan. Apply via tanning mitt and just wait for the glow to appear. Double coats left on for four hours can leave you with an even darker look. $15 $10 Shop Now

Tanologist Express Self Tan Water Amazon Tanologist Express Self Tan Water Spray on this tan mist in an even coat around your body for a reliable finish that develops in 4-6 hours. You don't need to rinse, and the mist's pink grapefruit, goji berry, and juniper go to work on making your skin softer, brighter, and more hydrated while the tan comes on.

$18 $6 Shop Now

Alba Botanica Sunless Tanner Amazon Alba Botanica Sunless Tanner This golden tanner is made from 100% vegetarian ingredients and goes on smooth like a body butter. Shea butter, orange peel, and almond oils make it conditioning, and its non-streaking, buildable color starts to come on in three hours.

$10 $7 Shop Now

Neutrogena Micromist Airbrush Sunless Tanning Spray Amazon Neutrogena Micromist Airbrush Sunless Tanning Spray Apply this micromist all over for a medium tan with a fresh scent that couldn't be easier to reach every part of your body. The can sprays at any angle, and the mist dries in just five minutes. It's only a short wait from there with your tan developing afterward. It even calms with added witch hazel. $14 $13 Shop Now

Best Self-Tanners for Face

Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops Amazon Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops This ultra-hydrations spray tan goes on green to color correct red tones in your skin for the perfect golden glow. Made with plant-based materials like chia seed, avocado oil, and grapefruit, the drops are a more natural way to glow in just a few hours without a strong scent or streaks. $32 Shop Now

Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster For Face Amazon Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster For Face The Clarins Golden Glow Booster for Face is a great buildable formula. You add a few drops to your moisturizer of choice, then apply it to your face for a gradual glowy look. Plus, this Clarins self tanning product contains aloe vera extract and glycerin to keep your face extra hydrated. $36 Shop Now

Best Self-Tanners for Sensitive Skin

Beauty by Earth Self Tanner Amazon Beauty by Earth Self Tanner Use this organic lotion to welcome a gorgeous bronzed look that you can use on both face and body. It applies clear and begins to develop in about two hours, and if you do happen to spill any on your clothes, there won't be any staining. Plus, you can feel good about using it with its natural ingredients. $42 $28 Shop Now

Coola Sunless Tan Body Dry Oil Mist Amazon Coola Sunless Tan Body Dry Oil Mist Coola Sunless Tan Body Dry Oil Mist is a self tanner leaves zero mess and is streak-free. This body mist is organic and smells lovely like piña colada. This product allows you to stay tan for three days, so it is short-acting yet looks lovely instantly. $48 Shop Now

Best Self-Tanners for a Deep Tan

Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse Amazon Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse The Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse has a lightweight formula that creates a natural-looking fake tan. It's perfect for anyone who wants to add a deeper bronzed glow to their skin. This formula also contains anti-aging ingredients, like coffee seed extract and pomegranate extract. $30 Shop Now

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam Amazon Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam This self-tanning foam is lightweight, fluffy, and goes on like a lotion with an included mitt. It's enriched with added aloe vera and coconut to give you a natural glow in just an hour, with a streak-free tan that'll stick around. $24 Shop Now

