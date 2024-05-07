Shop
Sales & Deals

Save Up to 89% on La Mer's Luxury Skincare for Mother's Day, Including the Celeb-Loved Moisturizer

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
La Mer Mother's Day Deals
La Mer
By ETonline Staff
Published: 5:02 PM PDT, May 7, 2024

Treat Mom to the best La Mer skincare products with these limited-time Mother's Day deals at Walmart.

Mother’s Day is just a few days away, but don’t worry if you haven’t found the perfect gift for Mom quite yet. If your mom is a beauty aficionado, then she will love to be spoiled with the best skin care from La Mer. When it comes to caring for her complexion, you can seriously level up her everyday essentials and save big in the process.

Right now, La Mer Crème de la Mer is on sale for up to 89% off at Walmart. La Mer's ultra-rich cream quickly immerses skin in healing moisture. Even better, this Mother's Day gift can still arrive on time for the weekend with Walmart's speedy shipping. 

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz
Walmart

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz

There's a reason this supremely moisturizing cream is a favorite. Daily use can help skin appear soothed, supple and firmer. 

$570 $66

Shop Now

Shoppers love La Mer face cream because it is said to reveal a firmer feel and a more lifted, rejuvenated look over time. Regularly a splurge, La Mer's iconic moisturizer is ultra-affordable this week. A two-ounce jar normally costs $380, but you can score La Mer Crème de la Mer for just $55 or stock up and save over $500 on a 3.4-ounce size priced at $66. 

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 2 oz

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 2 oz
Walmart

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 2 oz

Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich, creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

$380 $55

Shop Now

Beloved by stars like Nicole Kidman, Kendall Jenner, and Jennifer Lopez, Crème de la Mer uses a cell-renewing "Miracle Broth" made from sea kelp, citrus extract, natural oils, plus vitamins and minerals. If you are looking to calm skin irritation and redness or your skin craves intense moisture, La Mer says its moisturizing cream can help soothe your skin all day. 

For even more Mother's Day gift ideas, check out all the best La Mer deals happening at Walmart right now.

More La Mer Mother's Day Deals

La Mer The Eye Concentrate

La Mer The Eye Concentrate
Walmart

La Mer The Eye Concentrate

For dry, normal or combo skin types, La Mer The Eye Concentrate is a lightweight hydration cream used to help visibly diminish lines and wrinkles and improve dryness and dark circles.

$196 $59

Shop Now

La Mer The Renewal Oil

La Mer The Renewal Oil
Walmart

La Mer The Renewal Oil

Infused with Miracle Broth and sea-sourced nutrients for a youthful, head-turning radiance, La Mer's multi-tasking treatment is said to enrich everywhere it is applied: face, body, nails and hair.

$260 $89

Shop Now

La Mer The Lip Balm

La Mer The Lip Balm
Walmart

La Mer The Lip Balm

Refreshing at first touch with a hint of mint, La Mer's velvet-soft balm infuses lips with intensive hydration, leaving them supple, nourished and restored.

$80 $40

Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 38% on the Best RoC Skincare Gift Sets for Mother's Day

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 38% on the Best RoC Skincare Gift Sets for Mother's Day

The Best Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Every Type of Mom

Gifts

The Best Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Every Type of Mom

The Best Flower Online Delivery Services to Buy Mother's Day Flowers

Gifts

The Best Flower Online Delivery Services to Buy Mother's Day Flowers

The Best Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon for Every Budget

Gifts

The Best Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon for Every Budget

The 50 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The 50 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week

Get 35% Off Oprah's Favorite Sheets & Pajamas With Our Exclusive Code

Gifts

Get 35% Off Oprah's Favorite Sheets & Pajamas With Our Exclusive Code

Monos Mother's Day Sale: Give Mom the Gift of a Getaway

Lifestyle

Monos Mother's Day Sale: Give Mom the Gift of a Getaway

The Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Pickleball Players

Gifts

The Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Pickleball Players

Tags:

Latest News