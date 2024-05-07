Treat Mom to the best La Mer skincare products with these limited-time Mother's Day deals at Walmart.
Mother’s Day is just a few days away, but don’t worry if you haven’t found the perfect gift for Mom quite yet. If your mom is a beauty aficionado, then she will love to be spoiled with the best skin care from La Mer. When it comes to caring for her complexion, you can seriously level up her everyday essentials and save big in the process.
Right now, La Mer Crème de la Mer is on sale for up to 89% off at Walmart. La Mer's ultra-rich cream quickly immerses skin in healing moisture. Even better, this Mother's Day gift can still arrive on time for the weekend with Walmart's speedy shipping.
La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz
There's a reason this supremely moisturizing cream is a favorite. Daily use can help skin appear soothed, supple and firmer.
Shoppers love La Mer face cream because it is said to reveal a firmer feel and a more lifted, rejuvenated look over time. Regularly a splurge, La Mer's iconic moisturizer is ultra-affordable this week. A two-ounce jar normally costs $380, but you can score La Mer Crème de la Mer for just $55 or stock up and save over $500 on a 3.4-ounce size priced at $66.
La Mer Crème de la Mer, 2 oz
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich, creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
Beloved by stars like Nicole Kidman, Kendall Jenner, and Jennifer Lopez, Crème de la Mer uses a cell-renewing "Miracle Broth" made from sea kelp, citrus extract, natural oils, plus vitamins and minerals. If you are looking to calm skin irritation and redness or your skin craves intense moisture, La Mer says its moisturizing cream can help soothe your skin all day.
For even more Mother's Day gift ideas, check out all the best La Mer deals happening at Walmart right now.
More La Mer Mother's Day Deals
La Mer The Eye Concentrate
For dry, normal or combo skin types, La Mer The Eye Concentrate is a lightweight hydration cream used to help visibly diminish lines and wrinkles and improve dryness and dark circles.
La Mer The Renewal Oil
Infused with Miracle Broth and sea-sourced nutrients for a youthful, head-turning radiance, La Mer's multi-tasking treatment is said to enrich everywhere it is applied: face, body, nails and hair.
La Mer The Lip Balm
Refreshing at first touch with a hint of mint, La Mer's velvet-soft balm infuses lips with intensive hydration, leaving them supple, nourished and restored.
Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.
RELATED CONTENT: