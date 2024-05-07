Mother’s Day is just a few days away, but don’t worry if you haven’t found the perfect gift for Mom quite yet. If your mom is a beauty aficionado, then she will love to be spoiled with the best skin care from La Mer. When it comes to caring for her complexion, you can seriously level up her everyday essentials and save big in the process.

Right now, La Mer Crème de la Mer is on sale for up to 89% off at Walmart. La Mer's ultra-rich cream quickly immerses skin in healing moisture. Even better, this Mother's Day gift can still arrive on time for the weekend with Walmart's speedy shipping.

Shoppers love La Mer face cream because it is said to reveal a firmer feel and a more lifted, rejuvenated look over time. Regularly a splurge, La Mer's iconic moisturizer is ultra-affordable this week. A two-ounce jar normally costs $380, but you can score La Mer Crème de la Mer for just $55 or stock up and save over $500 on a 3.4-ounce size priced at $66.

Beloved by stars like Nicole Kidman, Kendall Jenner, and Jennifer Lopez, Crème de la Mer uses a cell-renewing "Miracle Broth" made from sea kelp, citrus extract, natural oils, plus vitamins and minerals. If you are looking to calm skin irritation and redness or your skin craves intense moisture, La Mer says its moisturizing cream can help soothe your skin all day.

For even more Mother's Day gift ideas, check out all the best La Mer deals happening at Walmart right now.

More La Mer Mother's Day Deals

La Mer The Eye Concentrate Walmart La Mer The Eye Concentrate For dry, normal or combo skin types, La Mer The Eye Concentrate is a lightweight hydration cream used to help visibly diminish lines and wrinkles and improve dryness and dark circles. $196 $59 Shop Now

