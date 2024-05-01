Le Creuset, the beloved French cookware brand that is know for its durable designs and sought-after colors, just announced the launch of a new hue: Pêche. Translating to peach in French, the beautiful colorway has arrived just in time for the warmer months ahead. Pêche was introduced into Le Creuset’s permanent color collection, which means that nearly every piece of cookware is now available in this cheerful shade.

Shop the Peche Collection

Soon to be coveted by home cooks and professional chefs alike, Pêche is a vibrant, energizing color that will make your tabletop pop. From the iconic round Dutch oven to the signature saucepan and bakeware, these pieces add a playful and elegant edge to your kitchen. The new hue is also available in a variety of stoneware and kitchen essentials.

According to Le Creuset, this Pêche color took nearly four years to develop, and now that it’s finally here, we're struggling not to add every single piece to our cart. Whether you have outdoor dinner parties on the horizon, want to find the perfect Mother's Day gift, or simply need some encouragement to whip up your favorite dishes, Le Creuset's summer cookware drop is not one to miss.

Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven Le Creuset Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchen. Expertly crafted from enameled cast iron, the everyday versatility of the Dutch oven makes it ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more. $260-$625 Shop Now

Le Creuset Signature Round Wide Oven Le Creuset Le Creuset Signature Round Wide Oven Le Creuset’s best-selling Signature Round Wide Oven is a versatile tool for braising, roasting, baking or frying that easily goes from stove to oven to table. The wide base is ideal for searing and browning meat and vegetables without crowding. $430 $280 Shop Now

Le Creuset Braiser Le Creuset Le Creuset Braiser The Le Creuset enameled cast iron Braiser is designed to provide steady, even heat to transform tough cuts of meat and hearty vegetables into tender, flavorful dishes. $290-$415 Shop Now

Le Creuset Signature Saucepan Le Creuset Le Creuset Signature Saucepan This kitchen staple is perfect for stirring and reducing sauces, but also for side dishes, preparing grains, poaching, simmering and reheating. The extended helper handle and a contoured main handle provide added control. $225 Shop Now

Le Creuset Signature Skillet Le Creuset Le Creuset Signature Skillet With no need for seasoning, this fan-favorite skillet is ready to use and easy-to-clean. Plus, the enameled cast iron delivers superior heat distribution and retention for searing, sauteing, stir-frying and more. $136-$250 Shop Now

For even more kitchen additions, check out our guide to all the best Le Creuset deals you can shop right now.

