Home cooks know you can never have too much quality cookware, especially when there are epic discounts on kitchen workhorses that earn their spot on stovetops. Ahead of the new fall season, Amazon is a treasure trove of deals on top-rated Staub cookware and bakeware. With savings of up to 55% off, it's an excellent time to score that coveted piece and freshen up your kitchen collection before the chillier weather arrives.
Renowned for their versatility, reliability and looking stylish from the oven to the table, Staub Dutch ovens are some of the best in the business. Staub makes quality cast iron cookware coated with gorgeous enamel that withstands heavy use for years and years.
Not only is Staub cookware an eye-pleasing addition to your kitchen, but the versatile cocottes, Dutch ovens, braisers and fry pans may just become the most-used pieces in your cabinets. Available in delicious shapes like tomatoes and pumpkins, Staub cocottes are ideal for individual casseroles, servings of soups, or personal desserts. We personally love the Cast Iron Perfect Pan for whipping up dinners for two or making side dishes.
Ahead, Take your recipes to the next level with the best Staub cookware deals available on Amazon today.
Best Staub Cookware Deals on Amazon
Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven 3.5-qt Pumpkin Cocotte
Forever festive, the Staub cocotte is perfect for simmering hearty stews, and slow-cooking meat and vegetables to tender perfection. The heavy weight, tight-fitting cast iron lid retains moisture and heat.
Staub Petite Tomato Cocotte
Created following the resounding success of the Staub Pumpkin, this small version of the Tomato Cocotte delivers on both the culinary functionality and the oven-to-table elegance you've come to expect from the brand.
Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven 4-qt Round Cocotte
Stovetop and oven safe, the textured black matte enamel interior of this Dutch oven requires no seasoning and ensures exceptional browning, and heat retention and distribution.
Staub Cast Iron 7-qt Round Cocotte
The innovative lid features tiny spikes on the interior that continually release condensed liquid back onto the food, yielding moist, flavorful results.
Staub 12" Cast Iron Fry Pan
Whether you’re searing chicken breasts, frying bacon, or caramelizing carrots, Staub fry pans are the ideal choice for everyday, high heat cooking. The smooth enamel bottom works on all stovetops including gas electric glass ceramic induction and halogen.
Staub Cast Iron Chistera Braiser
This versatile braiser is well-suited for browning and slow cooking meat, fish or vegetables, with its durable matt black enamel that effectively prevents food from sticking.
Staub Cast Iron Perfect Pan
Named the Perfect Pan for a reason, this cast iron cookware is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and its smooth enamel bottom is compatible with all stovetops.
Staub Braiser with Glass Lid, 3.5-Qt
Made of enameled cast iron, this covered braising pan cooks evenly and efficiently and has a chic matte enamel coating that resists chipping.
Best Staub Bakeware Deals on Amazon
Staub Ceramics 4-pc Baking Pans Set
Perfect for crafting savory casseroles and delicious desserts, this elegant bakeware set includes a rectangular baking dish, oval baking dish and square baking dish with a lid.
Staub Ceramics Rectangular Baking Dish
The Staub Rectangular Baking Dish is designed with a vitreous glass porcelain-enamel finish renowned for its exceptional scratch resistance.
