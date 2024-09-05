Right now, grab a Sam's Club Membership for less and shop the trendiest products for September.
The internet can't get enough of affordable shopping sprees at Sam's Club — and we get it.
Those who want to grow their piggy banks and save on everyday items should consider becoming a Sam's member. We frequently see the bulk-goods retailer popping up on viral TikTok and Instagram posts. Social media users gush about shopping at the store, whether it's finding major discounts on designer brands, skipping the checkout line by scanning while you shop, or earning Sam's Cash while shopping at the store.
To score these perks, you just need a Sam's Club membership — and right now, we're seeing one of the best deals of the year on Sam's Club memberships.
Sam's Club Membership Deal
If you're looking for incredible savings, don't miss this chance to join Sam's Club for just $25. This membership is good for the entire year and is a bargain compared to the usual $50 annual fee. This deal is only for new members or those whose memberships lapsed more than six months ago.
A Sam's Club membership allows you to shop popular brands for less, like Gucci and Tom Ford, prep your weekly meals for a fraction of the cost, entertain a crowd by saving on Sam's Club's delicious bakery items and party platters, and even get discounted gas from Sam's Club fuel stations.
For even more benefits, consider the Sam's Club Plus membership, which is only $70 right now compared to the usual $110 annual cost. The standard benefits of a Plus membership include free curbside pickup, pharmacy and optical savings, 2% back in Sam's Cash on qualifying purchases and free shipping for eligible orders of $50 or more. Another bonus: Sam's Club Plus members can also shop the big sales events before any other Sam's Club members.
Perhaps one of the best departments at Sam's Club to check out is the trending items page. On this page, shoppers can find viral products and the best deals available now. Below, we've curated our favorite trending items to shop at Sam's Club today.
The Best Deals on Trending Items at Sam's Club
Xbox Series X Console - Forza Horizon 5 Bundle
Score the Xbox Series X and the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition with this bundle that's currently on sale.
Apple AirTag (4 Pack)
AirTags are a super easy way to find your things. Keep track of your keys, wallet, luggage and more, all in the Find My app.
Lego Star Wars 2024 Advent Calendar Kids Building Set Toy
From Star Wars characters like Ahsoka Tano and Princess Leia to mini vehicles, including Jabba’s Sail Barge and the Millennium Falcon, this 368-piece Lego Star Wars Advent calendar is the perfect gift for Jedis in training.
Eddie Bauer Men's Suede Slipper
Keep your feet warm and cozy on chilly mornings with these comfy and supportive, faux fur-lined slippers from Eddie Bauer.
Sperry Women's Saltwater Tall Cozy Boots
Sleet, snow and sludge won't be a problem for these Sperry boots made with premium leather and a rubber duck shell
'Wizard of Oz' Glinda Adult Premium Costume
Excited for Halloween and Wicked? Sam's Club has Wizard of Oz costumes for the whole family.
DV Dolce Vita Women's Cedar Loafer
The timeless loafer is a popular choice for fall footwear.
Aéropostale Women's High Rise Baggy Jean
Reviewers love these jeans. Marie said, "These jeans are great. They baggy but not too baggy, the material is perfect, and they look amazing on. I ordered two more in each color."
Zak Designs 14-oz. Stainless Steel Double Wall Sutton Grip Tumbler
Your kid will love this two-pack of tumblers featuring their favorite characters. You can choose from Bluey, Spider-Man or Disney Princess designs.
Coca-Cola 3.5 Cu.Ft. Refrigerator & Chest Freezer
Featuring the iconic Coca-Cola logo with a bright red background, this chest fridge or freezer is perfect for holding your beverages. It even comes with a built-in bottle opener.
