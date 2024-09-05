The internet can't get enough of affordable shopping sprees at Sam's Club — and we get it.

Those who want to grow their piggy banks and save on everyday items should consider becoming a Sam's member. We frequently see the bulk-goods retailer popping up on viral TikTok and Instagram posts. Social media users gush about shopping at the store, whether it's finding major discounts on designer brands, skipping the checkout line by scanning while you shop, or earning Sam's Cash while shopping at the store.

To score these perks, you just need a Sam's Club membership — and right now, we're seeing one of the best deals of the year on Sam's Club memberships.

Sam's Club Membership Deal Sam's Club Sam's Club Membership Deal If you're looking for incredible savings, don't miss this chance to join Sam's Club for just $25. This membership is good for the entire year and is a bargain compared to the usual $50 annual fee. This deal is only for new members or those whose memberships lapsed more than six months ago.

$50 $25 Join Sam's Club

A Sam's Club membership allows you to shop popular brands for less, like Gucci and Tom Ford, prep your weekly meals for a fraction of the cost, entertain a crowd by saving on Sam's Club's delicious bakery items and party platters, and even get discounted gas from Sam's Club fuel stations.

For even more benefits, consider the Sam's Club Plus membership, which is only $70 right now compared to the usual $110 annual cost. The standard benefits of a Plus membership include free curbside pickup, pharmacy and optical savings, 2% back in Sam's Cash on qualifying purchases and free shipping for eligible orders of $50 or more. Another bonus: Sam's Club Plus members can also shop the big sales events before any other Sam's Club members.

Sign Up for Sam's Club Plus

Perhaps one of the best departments at Sam's Club to check out is the trending items page. On this page, shoppers can find viral products and the best deals available now. Below, we've curated our favorite trending items to shop at Sam's Club today.

The Best Deals on Trending Items at Sam's Club

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: