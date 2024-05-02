In case you haven’t checked the date, Mother's Day is next weekend on May 12. That means now's the time to find the perfect gift, especially for the beauty-loving mom, aunt, or grandma in your life. Luckily, the latest Laura Geller sale is here to help you save on makeup must-haves and restock her beauty supply this season.

For a limited time, you can save 35% on every Laura Geller product when you use the code EV5 at checkout. From best-selling foundation and blush to waterproof mascara, Laura Geller's Mother's Day sale is slashing prices on every gorgeous product that's perfect for a spring beauty refresh.

Shop the Laura Geller Sale

Oprah put one of Laura Geller's eyeshadow palettes on her Favorite Things List just last year. While that exact palette is not available, there are tons of other bestsellers on sale like the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation. The brand's fan-favorite offers light-to-medium coverage for a matte-but-not-flat finish and blurs red spots while looking you're wearing no makeup.

Ahead, shop more of the best makeup deals from the Laura Geller sale that make great Mother's Day gifts. Just don't forget to the code EV5 to unlock the extra savings.

Retractable Angled Kabuki Brush Laura Geller Retractable Angled Kabuki Brush This kabuki brush's retractable case allows you to adjust the bristle density for a lower or higher coverage look—just slide the shield up to pack the bristles more densely, or slide it all the way down for a light dusting of powder. $22 $14 With code EV5 Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

