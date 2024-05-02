Score double discounts on Laura Geller's best-selling foundation, primer and more for Mother's Day.
In case you haven’t checked the date, Mother's Day is next weekend on May 12. That means now's the time to find the perfect gift, especially for the beauty-loving mom, aunt, or grandma in your life. Luckily, the latest Laura Geller sale is here to help you save on makeup must-haves and restock her beauty supply this season.
For a limited time, you can save 35% on every Laura Geller product when you use the code EV5 at checkout. From best-selling foundation and blush to waterproof mascara, Laura Geller's Mother's Day sale is slashing prices on every gorgeous product that's perfect for a spring beauty refresh.
Oprah put one of Laura Geller's eyeshadow palettes on her Favorite Things List just last year. While that exact palette is not available, there are tons of other bestsellers on sale like the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation. The brand's fan-favorite offers light-to-medium coverage for a matte-but-not-flat finish and blurs red spots while looking you're wearing no makeup.
Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation
Laura Geller's baked foundation comes in nine self-adjusting shades and provides light to medium coverage with a natural-looking matte finish.
Ahead, shop more of the best makeup deals from the Laura Geller sale that make great Mother's Day gifts. Just don't forget to the code EV5 to unlock the extra savings.
Baked Blush-n-Bronze Marbleized 2-in-1
For even glowier skin, apply the 2-in-1 blush and bronzer to your cheeks—the multidimensional shades are designed to self-adjust to your skin tone.
Retractable Angled Kabuki Brush
This kabuki brush's retractable case allows you to adjust the bristle density for a lower or higher coverage look—just slide the shield up to pack the bristles more densely, or slide it all the way down for a light dusting of powder.
Jelly Balm Hydrating Lip Color
Give your lips a sheer wash of color while keeping them plump and hydrated with Laura Geller's jelly balm.
Spackle Skin Perfecting Primer: Hydrate
Before applying Laura Geller's baked foundation, prep your skin with a primer that doubles as a moisturizer infused with sodium hyaluronate for extra hydration.
Baked Natural Glow Highlighter
For glistening cheekbones, dust on Laura Geller's award-winning baked highlighter in universally flattering French Vanilla.
Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.
RELATED CONTENT: