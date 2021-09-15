Shopping

The Best Foundation for Oily Skin -- Hourglass, Dior, Tarte, Fenty Beauty and More

By Megan McIntyre
Finding the right foundation can be a struggle no matter what your skin type is. And when your skin naturally produces excess oil, this is especially true -- many formulas can be too heavy or greasy, clog your pores or cause breakouts. Too often you wind up with foundation that smears, looks shiny and creases around your mouth and eyes. But that doesn’t mean you are doomed to a foundation-free life. Alas, ET has broken down some of our picks for the best foundations for oily skin.

Whether you want full coverage or a natural finish, whether you are looking to hide blemishes or even out skin tone, we’ve rounded up the best foundations for oily skin. And, yes, they’re all available online -- so you don’t have to leave the house sans foundation, after all. 

Shop the best foundation for oily skin, below. 

ET Style's Picks for the Best Foundation for Oily Skin:

Tarte Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15
Tarte Amazonian Clay Foundation
Tarte
Tarte Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15
Infused with mattifying Amazonian clay to reduce excess shine, this full-coverage foundation also features skin-softening mineral pigments, soothing vitamin E and SPF 15 protection for those with an oily skin type. And it comes in 40 shades.
$39 AT TARTE
The Healthy Foundation SPF 20
Physicians Formula
Physicians Formula The Healthy Foundation SPF 20
Amazon
The Healthy Foundation SPF 20
Physicians Formula
Don’t smother your skin in heavy foundation! Use this breathable fluid makeup instead for unwanted shine. Infused with skin-pampering ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamins A, C and E, it gives skin a satin finish that’s buildable and treats dullness and dehydration. Oh, and it has built-in SPF protection.
$10 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $13)
Original Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15
BareMinerals
BareMinerals Loose Powder Foundation
Bare Minerals
Original Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15
BareMinerals
Powder foundations were practically made for oily and combination skin types, and BareMinerals wrote the book on them. The brand's Original Loose Powder Foundation is a safe, clean option for those with problem skin, as it's free of potentially irritating and pore-clogging ingredients like parabens, gluten, talc and synthetic fragrances. When buffed on the skin, it transforms into a blendable cream that gives the coverage of a liquid foundation with the lightweight feel of a powder for a matte finish.
$32 AT BAREMINERALS
Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick
Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick
Ulta
Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick
This cream foundation from Hourglass comes in a stick and it vanishes, just like the name suggests. This foundation stick can provide full coverage without the cake if you use a foundation brush. If you want satin coverage, it can be applied using a wet blender sponge. It comes in 32 colors. 
$46 AT ULTA
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
Fenty Beauty Longwear Foundation
Sephora
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
Not only does Rihanna's foundation line have a shade for literally everyone, it also boasts a shine-free finish and pore-minimizing, imperfection-blurring formula. Plus, it has high-tech climate-adaptive technology, meaning it's resistant to sweat and humidity -- so no more sliding, creasing foundation while smoothing out uneven skin. (It also has an impressive shade range.)
$36 AT SEPHORA
Urban Decay Stay Naked Weightless Liquid Foundation
Urban Decay Stay Naked Foundation
Sephora
Urban Decay Stay Naked Weightless Liquid Foundation
Urban Decay's newest foundation is waterproof, longwear, breathable and flexible on the skin. Plus, it comes in 50 shades with nine intensities, three master tones and seven undertones. I can reduce the appearance of large pores and paired with a glow grip primer, it can give you a natural dewy finish. It's your skin, but so much better.
$39 AT SEPHORA
Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Full Coverage Matte Foundation
Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Full Coverage Matte Foundation
Sephora
Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Full Coverage Matte Foundation
The Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Full Coverage Matte Foundation gives you up to 24 hours of wear for luminous matte skin.
$40 AT SEPHORA
SkinClearing Oil-Free Makeup
Neutrogena
Neutrogena Skinclearing Makeup
Amazon
SkinClearing Oil-Free Makeup
Neutrogena
If you have acne prone skin, you don't want the average drugstore foundation, in which case this one will be your skin’s new BFF. It’s infused with salicylic acid, one of the most potent acne treatments around -- meaning this foundation actually helps prevent and treat breakouts while you wear it.
$11 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $14)
Dior Diorskin Forever Undercover 24-Hour Full Coverage Liquid Foundation
Dior Forever Undercover Foundation
Nordstrom
Dior Diorskin Forever Undercover 24-Hour Full Coverage Liquid Foundation
While you may not necessarily need your foundation to last 24 hours, it’s nice to know it’s an option. This water-based fluid foundation contains a high concentration of pigments, giving it a full-coverage effect that virtually erases the appearance of blemishes, under-eye circles and dark spots -- all without caking or suffocating skin.
$52 AT NORDSTROM
Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation SPF 30
Shiseido Synchro Foundation
Sephora
Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation SPF 30
This futuristic foundation is a high-tech marvel of makeup science for an oily complexion. It uses two smart technologies for buildable coverage that life-proof it from sweat, humidity, oil and even facial movement.
$47 AT SEPHORA

