Finding the right foundation can be a struggle no matter what your skin type is. And when your skin naturally produces excess oil, this is especially true -- many formulas can be too heavy or greasy, clog your pores or cause breakouts. Too often you wind up with foundation that smears, looks shiny and creases around your mouth and eyes. But that doesn’t mean you are doomed to a foundation-free life. Alas, ET has broken down some of our picks for the best foundations for oily skin.

But that doesn’t mean you are doomed to a foundation-free life. Many of today’s products have been created not just to be compatible with oily skin, but to also address common issues that makeup wearers with excess oil constantly deal with.

Whether you want full coverage or a natural finish, whether you are looking to hide blemishes or even out skin tone, we’ve rounded up the best foundations for oily skin. And, yes, they’re all available online -- so you don’t have to leave the house sans foundation, after all.

Shop the best foundation for oily skin, below.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Foundation for Oily Skin:

The Healthy Foundation SPF 20 Physicians Formula Amazon The Healthy Foundation SPF 20 Physicians Formula Don’t smother your skin in heavy foundation! Use this breathable fluid makeup instead for unwanted shine. Infused with skin-pampering ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamins A, C and E, it gives skin a satin finish that’s buildable and treats dullness and dehydration. Oh, and it has built-in SPF protection. $10 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $13) Buy Now

Original Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15 BareMinerals Bare Minerals Original Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15 BareMinerals Powder foundations were practically made for oily and combination skin types, and BareMinerals wrote the book on them. The brand's Original Loose Powder Foundation is a safe, clean option for those with problem skin, as it's free of potentially irritating and pore-clogging ingredients like parabens, gluten, talc and synthetic fragrances. When buffed on the skin, it transforms into a blendable cream that gives the coverage of a liquid foundation with the lightweight feel of a powder for a matte finish. $32 AT BAREMINERALS Buy Now

Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick Ulta Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick This cream foundation from Hourglass comes in a stick and it vanishes, just like the name suggests. This foundation stick can provide full coverage without the cake if you use a foundation brush. If you want satin coverage, it can be applied using a wet blender sponge. It comes in 32 colors. $46 AT ULTA Buy Now

Urban Decay Stay Naked Weightless Liquid Foundation Sephora Urban Decay Stay Naked Weightless Liquid Foundation Urban Decay's newest foundation is waterproof, longwear, breathable and flexible on the skin. Plus, it comes in 50 shades with nine intensities, three master tones and seven undertones. I can reduce the appearance of large pores and paired with a glow grip primer, it can give you a natural dewy finish. It's your skin, but so much better. $39 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

SkinClearing Oil-Free Makeup Neutrogena Amazon SkinClearing Oil-Free Makeup Neutrogena If you have acne prone skin, you don't want the average drugstore foundation, in which case this one will be your skin’s new BFF. It’s infused with salicylic acid, one of the most potent acne treatments around -- meaning this foundation actually helps prevent and treat breakouts while you wear it. $11 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $14) Buy Now

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

