The Best Makeup Products from the RuPaul's Drag Race Queens for Pride 2021
While impersonating Beyoncè may not be your destiny, child, (thank you RuPaul for that iconic line), following in the makeup footsteps of some of your favorite RuPaul's Drag Race queens is.
RuPaul's Drag Race, currently streaming on Hulu and Paramount+, has been on the air for 13 seasons now, introducing us to hundreds of incredibly talented performers and makeup artists. These queens have given us plenty of makeup tips and tricks on the show, in YouTube tutorials and more. Many of the queens have taken their bold Drag Race looks and used them to collaborate with existing makeup brands and even launch brands of their own.
Prepare for the makeup renaissance by shopping these drag-friendly brands just in time for LGBTQ+ Pride month.
RELATED CONTENT:
Pride 2021: Collections Giving Back to LGBTQ+ Organizations
Pride Month: How It Started and How to Celebrate
The Best Makeup Dupes For High-End Products
Ranking RuPaul's Drag Race's 50 Most Popular Queens
Disney's 'Cruella': Makeup & Clothing Inspired by the Stylish Villain