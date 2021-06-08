While impersonating Beyoncè may not be your destiny, child, (thank you RuPaul for that iconic line), following in the makeup footsteps of some of your favorite RuPaul's Drag Race queens is.

RuPaul's Drag Race, currently streaming on Hulu and Paramount+, has been on the air for 13 seasons now, introducing us to hundreds of incredibly talented performers and makeup artists. These queens have given us plenty of makeup tips and tricks on the show, in YouTube tutorials and more. Many of the queens have taken their bold Drag Race looks and used them to collaborate with existing makeup brands and even launch brands of their own.

Prepare for the makeup renaissance by shopping these drag-friendly brands just in time for LGBTQ+ Pride month.

Suck Less Roller Rink Glitter Gelly Suck Less Suck Less Roller Rink Glitter Gelly Willam Belli, or just Willam, is known for being disqualified from Season 4 of RuPaul's Drag Race -- and for being one of the most outspoken queens on the show. But through it all, his makeup was on point. His Suck Less collection includes false lashes, lip varnishes and glitter gellies, including the popular Roller Rink Glitter Gelly filled with stars and hexes seen here (0.53 oz). $12 AT SUCK LESS Buy Now

Miss Fame Beauty Glamour Lip Kit Miss Fame Beauty Miss Fame Beauty Glamour Lip Kit Miss Fame’s makeup collection, intended to celebrate individuality and diversity, features a number of body/face glitters, an eyeshadow palette and numerous lipsticks that double as cream blushes. This cruelty-free, limited-edition kit from the Vogue fashion model (and Season 7 RuPaul's Drag Race queen) includes new experimental red glitter and her best-selling LipVoyeur Crème Lipstick, The Other Woman. $31 AT MISS FAME BEAUTY Buy Now

Trixie Cosmetics Flamingo Glitter Trixie Cosmetics Trixie Cosmetics Flamingo Glitter Trixie Mattel’s makeup line is based on her experience as a drag queen and a makeup artist, creating high-quality, colorful products in fun, youthful packaging. This Flamingo glitter in a pink lemonade color, offered for Pride, claims to deliver "Florida front yard realness" wherever you put it. $10 AT TRIXIE COSMETICS Buy Now

Ketnipz x Kim Chi Chic Miniature Rainbow Sharts Kim Chi Chic Ketnipz x Kim Chi Chic Miniature Rainbow Sharts Season 7 queen Kim Chi's extensive line includes a variety of eye, lip and face products, in addition to makeup tools such as mirrors and blenders. This small (5 inches by 2.75 inches) Ketnipz x Kim Chi Chic eyeshadow and pigment palette, a collector's edition, features 18 colors to experiment with. And a bonus: The brand donates 2% of every sale to The Trevor Project, an organization that helps prevent suicide among LGBTQ youth. $15 AT KIM CHI CHIC Buy Now

Morphe Live with Love Artistry Palette Morphe Morphe Live with Love Artistry Palette Morphe made a name for itself with its collaborations and artistry palettes, such as this 25-color palette with vivid hues. The brand just released their 2021 Pride collection in partnership with The Trevor Project and with former RuPaul Drag Race choreographer and judge, Todrick Hall, as the face of the collection. For this specific collaboration, they are donating 100% of the proceeds back to The Trevor Project to celebrate and give back to the LGBTQ community during Pride month. $20 AT MORPHE Buy Now

