Shopping

The Best Makeup Dupes For High-End Products: KVD Beauty, NARS, Becca and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
makeup dupes 1280
Amazon, Ulta, KVD Beauty, Sephora

We love splurging on our tried-and-true makeup products, but now and then we rather save some money and find a product that's similar and lower in price. If you're feeling this way right now, you've come to the right place. ET Style has gathered top dupes for popular makeup products -- and each is under $15!

Shop affordable alternatives for the iconic NARS Orgasm Blush, the viral KVD Beauty Good Apple Foundation, cult-fave Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara and so many more dupes of fan favorites from major beauty brands. 

Foundation

The KVD Beauty Good Apple Foundation is the latest makeup product to go viral on TikTok. If you're hesitant about a balm formula for foundation and don't want to pay the full price, opt for the Milani Conceal + Perfect Smooth Finish Foundation. It has a similar creamy consistency with a matte finish.

Original: 

KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm
KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm
KVD Beauty
KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm
$38 AT KVD BEAUTY

Dupe:  

Milani Conceal + Perfect Smooth Finish Cream-To-Powder Foundation
Milani Conceal + Perfect Smooth Finish Cream-To-Powder Foundation
Ulta
Milani Conceal + Perfect Smooth Finish Cream-To-Powder Foundation
$11 AT ULTA

Makeup Sponge 

Both the original Beautyblender Makeup Sponge and Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Makeup Sponge are porous and bouncy. According to ET's beauty expert and makeup artist Kristen Gill, "It’s better than the Beautyblender. I said it!" Plus, it's currently 50% off.

Original: 

Beautyblender Original Beautyblender Makeup Sponge
Beautyblender Original Beautyblender Makeup Sponge
Sephora
Beautyblender Original Beautyblender Makeup Sponge
$20 AT SEPHORA

Dupe: 

Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Multi-Tasking Makeup Sponge
Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Multi-Tasking Makeup Sponge
Sephora
Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Multi-Tasking Makeup Sponge
$7 AT SEPHORA (REGULARLY $14)

Mascara

The L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara looks nearly identical to the cult-fave Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara -- from the bottle to the hourglass-shaped brush -- and TikTok users have touted the drugstore mascara as a must-try dupe. 

Original: 

Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara
Ulta
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara
$26 AT ULTA

Dupe:

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara
$9 AT AMAZON

Primer

The e.l.f Poreless Putty Primer and the Tatcha Silk Canvas Primer both have a unique velvety, balmy texture that smooths and preps the skin before makeup application. 

Original:

Tatcha The Silk Canvas Filter Finish Protective Primer
Tatcha The Silk Canvas Filter Finish Protective Primer
Tatcha
Tatcha The Silk Canvas Filter Finish Protective Primer
$52 AT TATCHA

Dupe:

e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer
e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer
Amazon
e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer
$8 AT AMAZON

Concealer

The Tarte Shape Tape Concealer has become a bestseller for its long-wearing full coverage formula, said to last for 16 hours by the brand. The e.l.f. Camo Concealer also claims to have a 16 hour wear without creasing. 

Original: 

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
Tarte
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
$27 AT TARTE

Dupe:  

e.l.f. 16HR Camo Concealer
e.l.f. 16HR Camo Concealer
Amazon
e.l.f. 16HR Camo Concealer
$4 AT AMAZON

Blush

Arguably one of the most famous makeup products is the NARS Orgasm Blush. The Milani Baked Blush in Petal Primavera has long been a drugstore dupe for the iconic cheek product. The Petal Primavera shade is also a gorgeous peachy pink with a touch of golden shimmer.

Original:

NARS Orgasm Blush
NARS Orgasm Blush
NARS
NARS Orgasm Blush
$30 AT NARS

Dupe:  

Milani Baked Blush in Petal Primavera
Milani Baked Blush in Petal Primavera
Ulta
Milani Baked Blush in Petal Primavera
$9 AT ULTA

Highlighter

Beauty lovers are still reeling over the fact that Becca will close shop in September. After stocking up on their ultra-popular Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Highlighter, know that the Maybelline Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter is an awesome alternative (and under $10!) with a similar brilliant, shimmery finish. 

Original:

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter
Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter
Sephora
Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter
$38 AT SEPHORA

Dupe:  

Maybelline Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter
Maybelline Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter
Amazon
Maybelline Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter
$6 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $8)

The Fenty Beauty Killawatt Highlighter in Trophy Wife is a must-have if you want a highlighter that truly stands out. The limited-edition Wet n Wild Spongebob Highlighter has that pearlescent golden yellow metallic color, too. 

Original:

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife
$36 AT FENTY BEAUTY

Dupe:

Wet n Wild Spongebob Highlighter
Wet n Wild Spongebob Highlighter
Amazon
Wet n Wild Spongebob Highlighter
$6 AT AMAZON

Brow Gel 

Get fluffy, full-looking brows with either the Glossier Boy Brow or the e.l.f. Wow Brow Gel. Both have buildable creamy wax formulas that don't stiffen the brow hairs. 

Original:

Glossier Boy Brow
Glossier Boy Brow
Glossier
Glossier Boy Brow
$16 AT GLOSSIER

Dupe:  

e.l.f. Wow Brow Gel
e.l.f. Wow Brow Gel
Ulta
e.l.f. Wow Brow Gel
$4 AT ULTA

Liquid Eyeshadow 

If you love a bold glittery eye look, but can't deal with messy glitter chunks, the Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow and the Covergirl Exhibitionist Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow are perfect for you. Both have easy-to-use doe foot applicators and the creamy, non-sticky formulas blend seamlessly for multidimensional shimmer.

Original: 

Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
Stila
Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
$10 AT STILA (REGULARLY $24)

Dupe:  

Covergirl Exhibitionist Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow
Covergirl Exhibitionist Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow
Amazon
Covergirl Exhibitionist Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow
$6 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $8)

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Lululemon Dupes We've Found on TikTok

Jelly Shoes That Are Perfect Dupes for the TikTok-Famous Gucci Slides

The Best Gymshark Dupes We've Found on Amazon

The Best Perfume Dupes for Designer Scents

 