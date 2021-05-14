We love splurging on our tried-and-true makeup products, but now and then we rather save some money and find a product that's similar and lower in price. If you're feeling this way right now, you've come to the right place. ET Style has gathered top dupes for popular makeup products -- and each is under $15!

Shop affordable alternatives for the iconic NARS Orgasm Blush, the viral KVD Beauty Good Apple Foundation, cult-fave Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara and so many more dupes of fan favorites from major beauty brands.

Foundation

The KVD Beauty Good Apple Foundation is the latest makeup product to go viral on TikTok. If you're hesitant about a balm formula for foundation and don't want to pay the full price, opt for the Milani Conceal + Perfect Smooth Finish Foundation. It has a similar creamy consistency with a matte finish.

Original:

Dupe:

Makeup Sponge

Both the original Beautyblender Makeup Sponge and Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Makeup Sponge are porous and bouncy. According to ET's beauty expert and makeup artist Kristen Gill, "It’s better than the Beautyblender. I said it!" Plus, it's currently 50% off.

Original:

Dupe:

Mascara

The L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara looks nearly identical to the cult-fave Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara -- from the bottle to the hourglass-shaped brush -- and TikTok users have touted the drugstore mascara as a must-try dupe.

Original:

Dupe:

Primer

The e.l.f Poreless Putty Primer and the Tatcha Silk Canvas Primer both have a unique velvety, balmy texture that smooths and preps the skin before makeup application.

Original:

Dupe:

Concealer

The Tarte Shape Tape Concealer has become a bestseller for its long-wearing full coverage formula, said to last for 16 hours by the brand. The e.l.f. Camo Concealer also claims to have a 16 hour wear without creasing.

Original:

Dupe:

Blush

Arguably one of the most famous makeup products is the NARS Orgasm Blush. The Milani Baked Blush in Petal Primavera has long been a drugstore dupe for the iconic cheek product. The Petal Primavera shade is also a gorgeous peachy pink with a touch of golden shimmer.

Original:

NARS Orgasm Blush NARS NARS Orgasm Blush $30 AT NARS Buy Now

Dupe:

Highlighter

Beauty lovers are still reeling over the fact that Becca will close shop in September. After stocking up on their ultra-popular Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Highlighter, know that the Maybelline Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter is an awesome alternative (and under $10!) with a similar brilliant, shimmery finish.

Original:

Dupe:

The Fenty Beauty Killawatt Highlighter in Trophy Wife is a must-have if you want a highlighter that truly stands out. The limited-edition Wet n Wild Spongebob Highlighter has that pearlescent golden yellow metallic color, too.

Original:

Dupe:

Brow Gel

Get fluffy, full-looking brows with either the Glossier Boy Brow or the e.l.f. Wow Brow Gel. Both have buildable creamy wax formulas that don't stiffen the brow hairs.

Original:

Glossier Boy Brow Glossier Glossier Boy Brow $16 AT GLOSSIER Buy Now

Dupe:

Liquid Eyeshadow

If you love a bold glittery eye look, but can't deal with messy glitter chunks, the Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow and the Covergirl Exhibitionist Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow are perfect for you. Both have easy-to-use doe foot applicators and the creamy, non-sticky formulas blend seamlessly for multidimensional shimmer.

Original:

Dupe:

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Lululemon Dupes We've Found on TikTok

Jelly Shoes That Are Perfect Dupes for the TikTok-Famous Gucci Slides

The Best Gymshark Dupes We've Found on Amazon

The Best Perfume Dupes for Designer Scents