Beauty

The Best Beauty Products Similar to Goop Beauty

By Leah Groth‍, ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Goop Dupes: Premium beauty products for way less
Goopgenes/Versed/SallyeAnder

Looking for last-minute luxe beauty gifts to give for the holidays? Let Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow inspire your shopping! The actress-turned-lifestyle mogul has a whole shop on her Goop website that features GP-approved skincare, makeup and hair care products. 

However, if you're not into splurging right now ET has also found similar beauty products to Goop faves from more affordable lines like CeraVe, Clinique and Versed! These products give similar results of a much more expensive counterpart, but for a whole lot less. ET has rounded up some of the best alternatives for Goop beauty so you can save money while reaping similar benefits of all your favorite products. 

Shop Goop beauty products and affordable alternatives below. 

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines

The Goop Product

GOOPGENES Nourishing Hand Cream
GOOPGENES Nourishing Hand Cream
Goop
GOOPGENES Nourishing Hand Cream
The Goop Beauty GOOPGENES Nourishing Hand Cream is a new launch from GP's brand. Not only does this hand cream soothe and hydrate dried out hands, it also helps firm and smooth out roughness and wrinkles over time. 
$25

The Similar Find 

CeraVe Therapeutic Hand Cream
CeraVe Therapeutic Hand Cream
Amazon
CeraVe Therapeutic Hand Cream
The CeraVe Therapeutic Hand Cream will help your dry, cracked hands bounce back, thanks to the formula containing hyaluronic acid and ceramides. 
$11

The Goop Product

GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Trio
GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Trio
Goop
GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Trio
The latest addition to Gwyneth Paltrow's beauty and lifestyle brand is the GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Trio -- a 3-piece lip balm set that works to nourish and hydrate lips via a silky smooth texture, key botanical oils and other active ingredients. The beauty set is a must-have ahead of the cooler months, when dry and chapped lips are abundant.
$42

The Similar Find 

Clinique Moisture Surge Pop Triple Lip Balm
Clinique Moisture Surge Pop™ Triple Lip Balm
Nordstrom
Clinique Moisture Surge Pop Triple Lip Balm
Add a pop of color and a splash of moisture to your lips with Clinique's Moisture Surge Pop Triple Lip Balm -- a hydrating balm that nourishes the lips and provides a sheer, pigmented color to them all at once.
$20$15

The Goop Product

GOOPGLOW Restore + Shine Hair Serum
GOOPGLOW Restore + Shine Hair Serum
goop
GOOPGLOW Restore + Shine Hair Serum
Gwyneth Paltrow calls this newly launched pre-shampoo serum a "miracle" on her hair. With cuticle-sealing vitamin C, omega-rich sea buckthorn oil, and shine-boosting plumeria monoi oil, this pre-wash formula helps to promote shine, minimize frizz and elevate hair texture to hold a smoother finish.
$48

The Similar Find

Kérastase Mini Elixir Ultime Oil Serum
Kérastase Mini Elixir Ultime Oil Serum
Sephora
Kérastase Mini Elixir Ultime Oil Serum
This multi-oil serum blend meshes Maize Oil, Procaxi Oil and Argan Oil to cultivate an award-winning formula that aims to add hydration to hair, prevent breakage, minimize frizz and restore a natural shine to otherwise damaged follicles. 
$24
Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil
Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil
Nordstrom
Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil
This highly concentrated styling serum works to increase shine, softness and the color vibrancy of hair all while minimizing flyaways and promoting heat protection up to 450ºF/230ºC.
$28

The Goop Product

Tammy Fender Celestial Rose Creme
Tammy Fender Celestial Rose Creme
Goop
Tammy Fender Celestial Rose Creme
Tammy Fender’s invigorating rose creme is a luxe way to hydrate your skin. 
$145

The Similar Find

WLDKAT Starflower + Snow Mushroom Ultra Hydrating Sleep Mask
WLDKAT Starflower + Snow Mushroom Ultra Hydrating Sleep Mask
WLDKAT
WLDKAT Starflower + Snow Mushroom Ultra Hydrating Sleep Mask
Not all budgets can take a $145 bottle of night cream. We love WLDKAT’s more affordable alternative: The company's skin-quenching night cream-slash-mask, infused with fatty-acid rich starflower oil as well as snow mushroom extract, is packed with key vitamins and minerals.
$25

The Goop Product

GOOPGENES All-In-One Super Nutrient Face Oil
GOOPGENES All-in-One Super Nutrient Face Oil
Goop
GOOPGENES All-In-One Super Nutrient Face Oil
Gwyneth Paltrow’s antioxidant rich cult-favorite GOOPGENES All-in-One Super Nutrient Face Oil positions itself as superfood for your face.
$98

The Similar Find

Versed Sunday Morning Antioxidant Oil-Serum
Versed Sunday Morning Antioxidant Oil-Serum
Versed
Versed Sunday Morning Antioxidant Oil-Serum
Get Gwyneth-worthy skin for a fifth of the price. Versed Sunday Morning packs a similar punch of moisture and nourishment, with an ingredient list that includes camellia oil and sea buckthorn extract that claim to reduce redness and prevent moisture loss and chamomile extract, vitamin E and sodium hyaluronate to keep skin hydrated and bright. We also love that the oil-serum is lightweight and greaseless, making it the perfect addition to your summer skin care regiment.
$20

The Goop Product

GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Eye Cream
GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Eye Cream
Goop
GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Eye Cream
An eye cream that firms, smooths the appearance of crow's feet and fine lines, reduces puffiness and combats dark circles? Talk about doing it all! 
$55

The Similar Find

SallyeAnder Nourish
SallyeAnder Nourish
Amazon
SallyeAnder Nourish
Looking for a lightweight, brightening and lightening undereye treatment to help keep the delicate area nourished all day long? SallyeAnder Nourish, made out of 100% natural ingredients, claims to get the job done for just $15 if you don't want to spend $55 for the GOOP alternative.  
$15

RELATED STORIES:

25 Holiday Beauty Gift Sales to Shop This Week: Tarte, Fenty and More

Meghan Markle’s Favorite Beauty Products Available To Purchase

You Can Find These Luxury Beauty Products at Walmart Now

The Best Holiday Gifts for Teens, According to TikTok

Liquid Killawatt by Fenty Beauty Is Here!

The Best Beauty Products to Achieve Jennifer Lopez's Dewy Glow

Shop Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz and Take 50% Off Last-Minute Gifts

The Sold Out Fenty Beauty Perfume Is Restocked, But Hurry!