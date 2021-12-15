The Best Beauty Products Similar to Goop Beauty

Looking for last-minute luxe beauty gifts to give for the holidays? Let Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow inspire your shopping! The actress-turned-lifestyle mogul has a whole shop on her Goop website that features GP-approved skincare, makeup and hair care products.

However, if you're not into splurging right now ET has also found similar beauty products to Goop faves from more affordable lines like CeraVe, Clinique and Versed! These products give similar results of a much more expensive counterpart, but for a whole lot less. ET has rounded up some of the best alternatives for Goop beauty so you can save money while reaping similar benefits of all your favorite products.

Shop Goop beauty products and affordable alternatives below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

The Goop Product

GOOPGENES Nourishing Hand Cream Goop GOOPGENES Nourishing Hand Cream The Goop Beauty GOOPGENES Nourishing Hand Cream is a new launch from GP's brand. Not only does this hand cream soothe and hydrate dried out hands, it also helps firm and smooth out roughness and wrinkles over time. $25 Buy Now

The Similar Find

The Goop Product

GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Trio Goop GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Trio The latest addition to Gwyneth Paltrow's beauty and lifestyle brand is the GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Trio -- a 3-piece lip balm set that works to nourish and hydrate lips via a silky smooth texture, key botanical oils and other active ingredients. The beauty set is a must-have ahead of the cooler months, when dry and chapped lips are abundant. $42 Buy Now

The Similar Find

The Goop Product

The Similar Find

The Goop Product

The Similar Find

The Goop Product

The Similar Find

Versed Sunday Morning Antioxidant Oil-Serum Versed Versed Sunday Morning Antioxidant Oil-Serum Get Gwyneth-worthy skin for a fifth of the price. Versed Sunday Morning packs a similar punch of moisture and nourishment, with an ingredient list that includes camellia oil and sea buckthorn extract that claim to reduce redness and prevent moisture loss and chamomile extract, vitamin E and sodium hyaluronate to keep skin hydrated and bright. We also love that the oil-serum is lightweight and greaseless, making it the perfect addition to your summer skin care regiment. $20 Buy Now

The Goop Product

The Similar Find

SallyeAnder Nourish Amazon SallyeAnder Nourish Looking for a lightweight, brightening and lightening undereye treatment to help keep the delicate area nourished all day long? SallyeAnder Nourish, made out of 100% natural ingredients, claims to get the job done for just $15 if you don't want to spend $55 for the GOOP alternative. $15 Buy Now

