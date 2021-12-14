Beauty

Liquid Killawatt by Fenty Beauty Is Here!

By Kyley Warren‍
Fenty Beauty Liquid Killawatt
Fenty Beauty

The Rihanna glow is real -- and totally achievable too. Fenty Beauty just dropped its Liquid Killawatt Fluid Freestyle Highlighter -- a revamped version of the cult beauty brand's top-rated highlighter -- in a glossy, liquid formula. Now, you can (quite literally) shine bright like a diamond long into the new year and beyond -- and with a RiRi-approved beauty essential, no less.

The Liquid Killawatt formula aims to offer the same coverage as its iconic predecessor, just with more of a luminous and airy finish. The buildable concentrate is formulated with a Clary Sage Extract, along with pearl ingredients, that help to promote a "dewy after effect," according to the brand. And best of all, the highlighter is available in five different shades -- perfect for a number of different skin types.

Fenty Beauty Liquid Killawatt Fluid Freestyle Highlighter
Liquid Killawatt Fluid Freestyle Highlighter
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Liquid Killawatt Fluid Freestyle Highlighter
Fenty's most iconic highlighter has now been introduced in a liquid form -- with ingredients that help to leave the skin with a shiny, glistening glow.
$28 AT FENTY BEAUTY

For a limited time, Fenty Beauty is offering shoppers 25% off on orders of $100+ through Dec. 19. Whether you're shopping for the makeup aficionado in your life or you're just hoping to stock up on your Fenty Beauty supply, you can save big on holiday deals and scoop up the new Liquid Killawatt Highlighter, while you're at it.

Ahead, shop other top-rated beauty products from Fenty Beauty. Plus, check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and Holiday Deals and Steals in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse: Fantasy 4Sum Mini Gloss Bomb Collection
Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse: Fantasy 4Sum Mini Gloss Bomb Collection
The Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse gift set is the perfect stocking stuffer for the beauty lover. It comes with three mini Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminzers and a full-size Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream in all new shades. 
$38$28
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120
Sephora
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120
A highlighter brush from favorite brand Fenty Beauty by Rhianna is a must have (and it makes a great stocking stuffer).
$32$26
Fenty Beauty Bright Fix Eye Brightener Concealer
Bright Fix Eye Brightener Concealer
Sephora
Fenty Beauty Bright Fix Eye Brightener Concealer
TikTok basically loves anything from Rihanna or Fenty Beauty -- though this under-eye concealer has garnered plenty of attention for its long-lasting coverage. Available at Sephora.
$25
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored
Sephora
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored
When you need a bright red lipstick for the holiday party, order this liquid lipstick in the shade Uncensored from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, stat. 
$25
Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in Smoky
Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in Smoky
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in Smoky
In addition to a red lip, dark smoky eye makeup is the fashionable villain's go-to. Connor advises applying black eyeshadow to your eyelid and smoke it out into a wing shape before blending the black shadow under the lower lashes.
$25 AT FENTY BEAUTY
Fenty Beauty Hydrating + Soft Matte Complexion Essentionals with Brush
Fenty Beauty Hydrating + Soft Matte Complexion Essentionals with Brush
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Hydrating + Soft Matte Complexion Essentionals with Brush
A three-piece set from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, which includes the Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation (choose from 50 shades), Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer and Kabuki-Buff Foundation Brush. 
$82 AT FENTY BEAUTY

