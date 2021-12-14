Liquid Killawatt by Fenty Beauty Is Here!

The Rihanna glow is real -- and totally achievable too. Fenty Beauty just dropped its Liquid Killawatt Fluid Freestyle Highlighter -- a revamped version of the cult beauty brand's top-rated highlighter -- in a glossy, liquid formula. Now, you can (quite literally) shine bright like a diamond long into the new year and beyond -- and with a RiRi-approved beauty essential, no less.

The Liquid Killawatt formula aims to offer the same coverage as its iconic predecessor, just with more of a luminous and airy finish. The buildable concentrate is formulated with a Clary Sage Extract, along with pearl ingredients, that help to promote a "dewy after effect," according to the brand. And best of all, the highlighter is available in five different shades -- perfect for a number of different skin types.

For a limited time, Fenty Beauty is offering shoppers 25% off on orders of $100+ through Dec. 19. Whether you're shopping for the makeup aficionado in your life or you're just hoping to stock up on your Fenty Beauty supply, you can save big on holiday deals and scoop up the new Liquid Killawatt Highlighter, while you're at it.

Ahead, shop other top-rated beauty products from Fenty Beauty. Plus, check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and Holiday Deals and Steals in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Euphoria' Makeup Artist Breaks Down the Beauty to Expect in Season 2

The Sold Out Fenty Beauty Perfume Is Restocked, But Hurry!

Shop Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz and Take 50% Off Last-Minute Gifts

25 Holiday Beauty Gift Sales to Shop This Week: Tarte, Fenty and More

Amazon's Best Beauty Products Under $35

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for This Holiday Season