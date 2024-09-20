Shop
Fenty Beauty's 25% Off Sale Starts Now: Save on Rihanna's Best Makeup and Skincare This Weekend Only

Fenty Fam Sale
Fenty Beauty
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:37 AM PDT, September 20, 2024

Shop Fenty Beauty's sitewide sale to save on all of Rihanna's best-selling skincare and makeup.

There's no better time than this weekend to give your makeup bag a refresh and load up on every Fenty Beauty product you've been eyeing. Until Monday, September 23, the Fenty Fam Sale is taking 25% off every Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin favorite. Now's your chance to stock up on lipsticks, mascara, foundation, eyeliner, cleansers and other fall beauty essentials.

Shop the Fenty Fam Sale

Fenty Beauty is a go-to for versatile makeup that can create every type of look from an everyday, natural-looking glow to a head-turning glam showstopper. Rihanna prioritizes inclusivity in her brand and her products are offered in an expansive range of shades to fit every skin tone — Fenty foundations are always available in 50 shades. 

There's currently more than 100 items to choose from and as always, all orders come with free shipping when you create an account. To save you time, we've rounded up the best Rihanna-approved products to add to your fall routine. Keep scrolling to save on some of the biggest Fenty Beauty bestsellers before the sale ends.

Best Fenty Beauty Deals

Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner

Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner
Fenty Beauty

Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner

Create Rihanna's signature cat eyes with this liquid liner, available in black or brown.

$24 $18

Shop Now

Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
Fenty Beauty

Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

Offered in 25 adaptable, flexible shades, the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint is the perfect base product as the weather gets warmer. The lightweight sweat-resistant foundation is hydrating and helps even out the complexion and leave a smooth, blurring effect on the skin. 

$36 $27

Shop Now

Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara

Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara
Fenty Beauty

Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara

Turn heads thanks to this mascara's full-bodied formula that delivers a voluptuous and curvaceous lash effect.

$19 $14

Shop Now

Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color

Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
Fenty Beauty

Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color

This liquid lipstick delivers intense color and long-lasting staying power while feeling lightweight. Rihanna recently wore the shade Underdawg to the 2021 Met Gala.

$29 $22

Shop Now

Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
Fenty Beauty

Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

Not only does Rihanna's foundation line have a shade for literally everyone, it also boasts a shine-free finish and pore-minimizing, imperfection-blurring formula. Plus, it has high-tech climate-adaptive technology, meaning it's resistant to sweat and humidity — so no more sliding, creasing foundation while smoothing out uneven skin.

$40 $30

Shop Now

Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick

Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
Fenty Beauty

Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick

Shimmer Skinsticks lets you highlight and blush all in one. The longwear cream-to-powder highlighter stick is weightless and blendable.

$32 $24

Shop Now

Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint

Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint
Fenty Beauty

Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint

Available in seven shades, this your secret sauce  for giving your skin a sunkissed, healthy-looking radiance.

$52 $39

Shop Now

 Best Fenty Skin Deals

Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence

Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence
Fenty Skin

Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence

A dream team of hyaluronic acid and tamarind work to strengthen your skin's barrier for hydrated, plump skin.

$35 $25

Shop Now

Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Pore Detox Face Mask

Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Pore Detox Face Mask
Fenty Beauty

Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Pore Detox Face Mask

Fenty's 10-minute pore detox is made with whipped clay and charcoal to deeply purify pores and clear dirt, while leaving skin soft and conditioned.

$37 $28

Shop Now

Total Cleans'r Makeup-Removing Cleanser

Total Cleans'r Makeup-Removing Cleanser
Fenty Beauty

Total Cleans'r Makeup-Removing Cleanser

Get that fresh, clean feeling with Fenty's plush creamy cleanser that refines the look of pores and instantly washes away dirt, oil and impurities without leaving skin feeling tight.

$30 $21

Shop Now

Cherry Dub Superfine Daily Cleansing Face Scrub

Cherry Dub Superfine Daily Cleansing Face Scrub
Fenty Beauty

Cherry Dub Superfine Daily Cleansing Face Scrub

Bursting with Barbados Cherry, Fruit Enzymes and Caffeine, this gentle daily face scrub melts into a cushiony lather to get your skin brightened, energized and refined.

$29 $20

Shop Now

