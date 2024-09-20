There's no better time than this weekend to give your makeup bag a refresh and load up on every Fenty Beauty product you've been eyeing. Until Monday, September 23, the Fenty Fam Sale is taking 25% off every Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin favorite. Now's your chance to stock up on lipsticks, mascara, foundation, eyeliner, cleansers and other fall beauty essentials.

Shop the Fenty Fam Sale

Fenty Beauty is a go-to for versatile makeup that can create every type of look from an everyday, natural-looking glow to a head-turning glam showstopper. Rihanna prioritizes inclusivity in her brand and her products are offered in an expansive range of shades to fit every skin tone — Fenty foundations are always available in 50 shades.

There's currently more than 100 items to choose from and as always, all orders come with free shipping when you create an account. To save you time, we've rounded up the best Rihanna-approved products to add to your fall routine. Keep scrolling to save on some of the biggest Fenty Beauty bestsellers before the sale ends.

Best Fenty Beauty Deals

Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint Offered in 25 adaptable, flexible shades, the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint is the perfect base product as the weather gets warmer. The lightweight sweat-resistant foundation is hydrating and helps even out the complexion and leave a smooth, blurring effect on the skin. $36 $27 Shop Now

Best Fenty Skin Deals

Total Cleans'r Makeup-Removing Cleanser Fenty Beauty Total Cleans'r Makeup-Removing Cleanser Get that fresh, clean feeling with Fenty's plush creamy cleanser that refines the look of pores and instantly washes away dirt, oil and impurities without leaving skin feeling tight. $30 $21 Shop Now

