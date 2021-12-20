The time has come to revisit your beauty wishlist, because this week's Holiday Beauty Blitz sale at Ulta is in full swing for the gifting season. Some beauty deals are too good to resist and Ulta's holiday sale is offering up tons of them until Christmas Eve.

Ulta’s Holiday Beauty Blitz is a perfect opportunity to save big on pricy skincare tools like Conair's True Glow Sonic Facial Beauty Kit for 20% off. With top beauty and fragrance brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Lancome, Yves Saints Laurent, and more all available at Ulta, there are discounts on products across every category, including hair, makeup, and skincare. Whether you're shopping for yourself of looking for holiday gifts or a stocking stuffer, you'll be able to save big on plenty of beauty essentials right now.

After shopping Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz deals, you can pickup your gifts in store or curbside the same day. Jut order by 2pm local time on December 24.

Check out ET's top finds from Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz sale below, plus the best beauty gifts sales to shop this week.

Ahead, shop other must-have beauty essentials from Ulta's 2021 Holiday Gift Guide:

