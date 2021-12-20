Shopping

Ulta Holiday Beauty Sale 2021: Save Up to 50% with These Skincare and Makeup Deals of the Week

By ETonline Staff
Ulta Hello Holidays Black Friday Beauty Deals to Shop Now
Ulta

The time has come to revisit your beauty wishlist, because this week's Holiday Beauty Blitz sale at Ulta is in full swing for the gifting season. Some beauty deals are too good to resist and Ulta's holiday sale is offering up tons of them until Christmas Eve. 

Ulta’s Holiday Beauty Blitz is a perfect opportunity to save big on pricy skincare tools like Conair's True Glow Sonic Facial Beauty Kit for 20% off. With top beauty and fragrance brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Lancome, Yves Saints Laurent, and more all available at Ulta, there are discounts on products across every category, including hair, makeup, and skincare. Whether you're shopping for yourself of looking for holiday gifts or a stocking stuffer, you'll be able to save big on plenty of beauty essentials right now. 

After shopping Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz deals, you can pickup your gifts in store or curbside the same day. Jut order by 2pm local time on December 24. 

Check out ET's top finds from Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz sale below, plus the best beauty gifts sales to shop this week. 

IT for Ulta Full-Size Travel Makeup Brush Set
Ulta
With foundation, concealer, crease, eyeliner and eyeshadow brushes, this is the ultimate set of makeup brushes for looks on the go. 
$100$35
Lancome Idôle L'Intense Eau de Parfum
Ulta
$99$59
Conair True Glow Rechargeable Microdermabrasion Beauty Tool
Ulta
A simple 3-minute treatment that uses gentle vacuum suction technology to exfoliate and unclog pores. 
$40$32
Conair True Glow Moisturizing Mist Facial Sauna System
Ulta
This three-step skincare system includes a nasal cone, facial cleansing brush, exfoliating brush & moisturizer sponge.
$40$32
Conair True Glow Sonic Facial Beauty Kit
Ulta
Gently remove dirt, oil, and makeup from pores with two facial cleansing brushes. 
$50$40
CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser with Ceramides and Hyaluronic Acid
Ulta
A gentle facial cleanser that removes makeup, dirt, and excess oil without stripping your face of essential moisture. 
$14$11
Bumble and bumble Bb. Straight Blow Dry
Ulta
This blow-dry creme helps straighten strands, tame flyaways, and protect hair from heat and humidity.  
$32$22
Conair True Glow Discreet Nose & Ear Trimmer
Ulta
$20$16
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Neon Eau de Parfum
Ulta
$78$47

Ahead, shop other must-have beauty essentials from Ulta's 2021 Holiday Gift Guide:

Urban Decay Naked Cyber Eyeshadow Palette
Ulta
Level up your eye makeup style this wintery with Urban Decay's shimmery, matte shades.
$49
Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer
Ulta
Dyson's Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer boasts five styling attachments and is engineered for a number of different hair types, according to the retailer.
$430
Anastasia Beverly Hills Fuller Looking & Dimensional Brows Kit
Ulta
Perfect your brow game for Christmas and beyond with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Fuller Looking & Dimensional Brows Kit.
$29
Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Spray
Ulta
This cult-favorite Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Spray features notes of May Rose and Grasse Jasmine. 
$138
Clinique's Best Bets Set
Ulta
Clinique's top skincare products are brought together in this Best Bets set -- available at Ulta.
$40
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara
Ulta
Add some volume to your lashes with this cult-favorite Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara from Too Faced.
$27
KVD Beauty Vegan Beauty Stars Mini Eyeliner & Lipstick Set
Ulta
This KVD Beauty Vegan Beauty Stars Mini Eyeliner & Lipstick Set features the award-winning tattoo liner, Cake Pencil and Kiss lipstick.
$25
Laura Mercier Set-à-Porter Mini Translucent Loose Setting Powder Ornament
Ulta
Give the gift of Laura Mercier's Set-à-Porter Mini Translucent Loose Setting Powder in a festive ornament.
$13
Ariana Grande God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum
Ulta
Channel your inner popstar with Ariana Grande's fruity God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum.
$55
It Cosmetics Love Your Skin with Confidence Anti-Aging Skincare Gift Set
Ulta
This It Cosmetics Love Your Skin with Confidence Anti-Aging Skincare Gift Set comes complete with a moisturizer, moisturizing cleanser, eye cream and nourishing night cream.
$55
Drybar Double Shot On The Rocks Kit
Ulta
Achieve a Drybar-approved blowout within the comforts of your home with this Double Shot On The Rocks Kit -- which features best-selling products made to better protect your hair.
$150
OPI Holiday Iconic Nail Lacquer Mini 10 Piece Pack
Ulta
Step into the wonder of the holiday season with this colorful nail color set from OPI.
$29
Frank Body A Clean Body Wash
Ulta
Indulge in this brunch-scented morning body wash.
$13

